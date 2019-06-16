82-Year-Old Starts His Own Business in Huntington Beach; Removing Junk with Junk Smiths

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At an age where most people are well into retirement, Norton Smith starts a business.

Most people work hard towards being able to retire as soon as possible but Norton Smith went with the unconventional. Instead, the 82-year-old started a junk removal business with his son, Sean, in 2018. Junk Smiths has already added their second truck and are rapidly expanding their operation--largely due to Norton's daily involvement interacting with people in the community. Norton stops in to meet apartment managers and participates in Chamber of Commerce meetings as well as other networking events. You will even find him on the junk truck helping remove items from customers' homes. Norton also really enjoys when they have sales at their Warehouse. At 82, Norton Smith feels like he has a lot of life left to live and has no plans for slowing down.

The company opened in September of 2018 and just took delivery on their second truck. The team has been helping homeowners and renters remove old couches, refrigerators, bags, boxes, and other general accumulation. Customers have loved the service they have received and Junk Smiths has been reviewed over 75 times on Google and has a 5.0 average rating.

Norton is living proof that you are only as old as you feel. His energy and enthusiasm for his and his son's junk removal business is contagious. His son and business partner, Sean, often talks about how he and his Dad used to go around to yard sales when he was a kid collecting junk. Now, Norton has realized a lifelong passion of his by opening up a business centered around junk. Going into business truly was a "now or never" decision for Norton Smith.

Junk Smiths is a locally owned and operated junk removal business founded by father-son duo Norton and Sean Smith in 2018. With over 40 years of experience in the rubbish industry, Norton teamed up with his son to provide access to the highest quality services to his community like junk removal, demolition, and concrete removal. They operate on the ideals of punctuality, integrity, and professionalism and have been able to serve hundreds of individuals within Orange County. Follow @TheJunkSmiths and visit https://junksmiths.com/.

