802 Secure adds Forescout's Bob Reny to its Technical Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 802 Secure, Inc announced today at RSA San Francisco, that Bob Reny, EMEA CTO and Principal Engineer of Forescout has joined its Technical Advisory Board to strengthen the strategic alliance partnership and help execute the company's Cyber-Physical IoT network security vision.

"I am delighted to work with 802 Secure as CEO Garry Drummond has built a great company and product that will take advantage of the fast-growing Wireless 5G and WiFi 6 Cyber-Physical IoT Security market. With 80 percent of new IoT deployments being wirelessly connected, wireless is the new network and new attack vector. Forescout will correlate that threat intelligence within our EyeExtend Connect platform to ensure that we provide our customers with the best-in-class protection," said Bob Reny, EMEA CTO, Forescout.

"I am super excited to have Bob as part of the Technical Advisory Board as he brings a wealth of security and customer experience to the table. Having a joint product offering will help customers to detect, asses and prevent risk faster with new Critical Path to Exposure ™ Reporting," said Garry Drummond, Founder, and CEO of 802 Secure.

About 802

802 Secure is developing signal intelligent technology for securing the Internet of Things; detecting and assessing new wireless risks across the broader RF spectrum using software-defined radios and big data analytics. 802 Secure has developed a leading world-class product, AirShield, to monitor IoT assets, identify risks and threats, and ensure performance and reliability 24x7 of the IoT environment ( www.802secure.com )

