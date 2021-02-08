SMI 10’835 0.7%  SPI 13’529 0.7%  Dow 31’268 0.4%  DAX 14’130 0.5%  Euro 1.0836 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’678 0.6%  Gold 1’834 1.3%  Bitcoin 39’260 12.1%  Dollar 0.8990 0.0%  Öl 60.1 0.8% 
8 Growth Opportunities in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry to Watch Out for in 2021

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends such as virtual care, vaccines, hospital efficiency solutions, digital biomarkers, and microbiome therapeutics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was an unforgiving but transformational year for the healthcare industry. The industry growth overall dropped from 3.5% in 2019 to 1.8% in 2020. However, some market sectors have grown faster than expected, and several trends have been accelerated, shifting opportunities in the market. The healthcare industry is moving towards smarter, precision, predictive and personalized care, beyond the hospital and clinic walls.

Healthcare technologies are leading a global transformation. There is a significant spike of innovations fueling transformative vaccine strategies and increased use of digital technologies such as intelligent imaging analysis and virtual care to drive novel preventive healthcare and treatment strategies. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 8 Growth Opportunities in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry for 2021 – What You Need to Know Now.

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  • Transformative Vaccines
  • Virtual Care
  • Artificial Intelligence-based Medical Imaging
  • Hospital Efficiency Solutions
  • Digital Biomarkers
  • Microbiome Therapeutics
  • Combination Immuno-oncology (I-O) Therapies
  • Laboratory Information Management Solutions (LIMS)

    For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

