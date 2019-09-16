16.09.2019 20:25:00

7th Annual Miami Schools Fair and Conference to gather leading educators and experts on October 5 in Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BKB Moms is pleased to announce the 7th Annual Miami Schools Fair & Conference, taking place Saturday, October 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bayside Pavilion, Mercy Campus (3641 South Miami Avenue, Miami). The Fair & Conference is a half-day gathering exploring different educational and school options in Miami.

At the conference, parents will be able to hear about school and preschool options and learn from experts about relevant topics including: preschool philosophies; private schools' admission processes; public school choices: magnet, charter, community; multilingual and international programs; special needs and other key topics to help parents choose the right school for their children.

"Since its inception, the Miami School Fairs & Conference has sought to set the stage for a conversation on rethinking education in a changing world," said Victoria Kenny, Director of the Miami School Fairs & Conference. "Many experts have touched upon the keys for unlocking social, emotional and academic growth in the 21st century."

This year's conference will be anchored by a special keynote address by Tal Ben-Shahar, the internationally recognized author and lecturer who has taught some of the most popular courses at Harvard University on topics such as "Positive Psychology" and the "The Psychology of Leadership." Ben-Shahar is a serial entrepreneur and is the co-founder and chief learning officer of the Happiness Studies Academy (HSA), Potentialife, Maytiv, and Happier.TV. In the keynote address, presented by the Centner Academy, Ben-Shahar will speak on rethinking education and integrating happiness into the education equation.

This year's Platinum Sponsor is the Centner Academy, a new private school in Miami's Design district that offers foreign language immersion and a values-based education, opening in September 2019. Mercy Hospital is the host sponsor of the event and has supported the initiative since 2013.

In its seventh consecutive year and presented by BKB Moms, the Miami Schools Fair & Conference brings together leaders from Miami schools, academics and technology visionaries to share how to empower, inspire and educate in the 21st century.

For more information, please visit www.miamischoolsfair.com

Facebook: @BKBMoms
Twitter: @miaschoolsfair
Instagram: @miamischoolsfair

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7th-annual-miami-schools-fair-and-conference-to-gather-leading-educators-and-experts-on-october-5-in-miami-300918964.html

SOURCE BKB Moms

