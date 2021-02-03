76 million reasons to watch the Super Bowl

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Every year, Chicken Farmers of Canada fields the same question: Will there be enough chicken wings in Canada for the Super Bowl? The answer – is yes. In fact, Canadians will consume 76 million wings during the game this year!

Chicken continues to be the first choice of Canadians and has been for over a decade. Not much has changed, and chicken wings remain at the top of the list when it comes to Super Bowl food.

"Wings are a great choice for the big game, whether you are making them at home or have the means to order them in from your favourite local restaurant," said Benoît Fontaine, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "Canadians want Canadian chicken and we do everything in our power to make sure there is enough fresh, safe, high-quality chicken available."

Canadians care deeply about their food, about knowing where it comes from and that what they're serving to their family is of the highest quality. Around 93% of Canadians seek out foods of Canadian origin, and over half will be doing that more than ever.

76 million wings is equal to:

2.4 years, if each wing is counted as one second





Roughly 3,800 km if laid end-to-end, the distance to drive from Quebec City to Calgary





to About 27,142 wings per chicken farmer (there are 2,800 in Canada )

Consumers are reminded to ask for the Raised by a Canadian Farmer logo at their favourite grocer or restaurant and buy the wings that are raised with care, quality, and freshness in mind.

So, get your favourite Canadian wings, safe in the knowledge that there are plenty to go around. Enjoy the game!

For great game day wing recipes and other appetizer to make your Super Bowl experience great, visit www.chicken.ca!

