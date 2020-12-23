73% of Americans Have a 2021 New Year's Resolution Centered Around Being Smarter With Money, According to New Survey Findings From Slickdeals

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research commissioned by Slickdeals, the leading social platform for shopping, 73% of Americans say they have a New Year's resolution this year that centers around being smarter with money.

The survey of 2,005 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Slickdeals, aimed to reveal how 2020 affected Americans' financial status and how they look at bettering their situation in 2021.

According to the results, 47% of respondents stated that 2020 was a difficult year for them financially and 53% of Americans point squarely at the pandemic as the cause.

Twenty-three percent of those polled were laid off or furloughed, while 34% say they had some other type of sudden income loss.

But there were other causes, too. Nearly half (49%) say they were paying more bills in 2020 and 42% had some medical expenses for which to account.

There was also a somewhat unique and unconventional reason finances struggled in 2020: 59% say they went overboard on spending due to the sheer amount of boredom the lockdown brought them.

When it comes to how Americans plan to overhaul their financial situation in the new year, 38% say they are going to try to get completely out of debt. Thirty-three percent say they'll remove unnecessary bills, with another 33% planning on seeking out more deals and discounts while they shop. Another one in three say they simply plan on shopping more wisely, with 30% looking into a savings app for their phone. For one in five (19%) it will be a matter of refinancing their burdensome loans, whereas 12% plan on getting a part-time job. Another 12% plan on approaching their boss for a pay raise.

"A new year provides a clean slate for people to assess their financial situation and make the modifications needed to put them on track," said Ryan Tronier, Senior Personal Finance Editor for Slickdeals. "Simple changes such as cutting unnecessary subscriptions or looking for more deals and discounts when shopping, can quickly add up to big savings."

Americans also plan on putting money into savings in the new year. The average respondent said they want to put $327 away per month, with 22% planning to save $500 or more. Eighty percent say that having more financial stability will result in a positive domino effect in their life.

Tronier added, "The study showed that consumers are looking to put more money away in 2021. We ran this survey because at Slickdeals, we believe that every shopping experience can be a winning one for your wallet. Our community of savvy shoppers helps one another discover the best products at the best prices. Over the past twenty-one years, our users have saved more than $6.8 billion. By tapping into the knowledge and insights from our unique community, consumers can quickly make strides toward their new year's financial goals."

TOP 5 WAYS AMERICANS PLAN ON OVERHAULING THEIR FINANCES IN 2021

Getting out of debt 38%

Removing unnecessary bills 33%

Seek out more deals/coupons 33%

Spending money more wisely 33%

Using a savings app 30%

To learn more about the survey, visit here.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the leading social platform for shopping, where 12 million users interact to share the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourcing, Slickdeals has saved its users over $6.8 billion by providing a forum for communication; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/73-of-americans-have-a-2021-new-years-resolution-centered-around-being-smarter-with-money-according-to-new-survey-findings-from-slickdeals-301197956.html

SOURCE Slickdeals