73% of Americans Flunked a Covid-19 Quiz According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As states continue their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, misinformation regarding vaccinations continue to circulate. ValuePenguin decided to test Americans' general knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccine to get a better understanding of what's really confusing them.

We quizzed more than 1,500 Americans on their know-how on the vaccine's distribution, effectiveness, and cost. Nearly three-quarters of respondents flunked the test, with an average grade of 50%.

Key findings:

Respondents scored an average of 50% on our vaccine quiz, earning six out of 12 points . Baby boomers scored the highest (58% average), while members of Generation Z scored the lowest (42% average). Women (58% average) scored slightly better than men (50% average).

. Baby boomers scored the highest (58% average), while members of Generation Z scored the lowest (42% average). Women (58% average) scored slightly better than men (50% average). The biggest misconceptions about the vaccine surround eligibility . Seventy percent didn't know those who are breastfeeding or pregnant are able to make their own decision about whether to get vaccinated when they're eligible, and 66% didn't know children younger than 16 aren't able to get vaccinated.

. Seventy percent didn't know those who are breastfeeding or pregnant are able to make their own decision about whether to get vaccinated when they're eligible, and 66% didn't know children younger than 16 aren't able to get vaccinated. Consumers are also confused about what it takes for full effectiveness . Nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents think the vaccine is nearly 95% effective after the first shot has been given, which isn't true. And 53% of respondents didn't know that one must receive two shots of the same vaccine for it to be fully effective.

. Nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents think the vaccine is nearly 95% effective after the first shot has been given, which isn't true. And 53% of respondents didn't know that one must receive two shots of the same vaccine for it to be fully effective. Many are concerned that the vaccine isn't safe . Twelve percent believe that it's extremely likely they will have an allergic reaction after getting vaccinated, while just 28% believe that they won't have any allergic reaction.

. Twelve percent believe that it's extremely likely they will have an allergic reaction after getting vaccinated, while just 28% believe that they won't have any allergic reaction. Education level and income are among the biggest drivers in whether respondents planned to get the vaccine . Those with college degrees and high earners were more likely to definitely plan on getting vaccinated than those without a college degree and with a lower income.

View full report: Vaccine Quiz

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)

Nadia@LendingTreeNews.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/73-of-americans-flunked-a-covid-19-quiz-according-to-a-valuepenguincom-survey-301217611.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com