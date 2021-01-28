SMI 10’850 -0.5%  SPI 13’493 -0.3%  Dow 30’888 1.9%  DAX 13’666 0.3%  Euro 1.0770 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’557 0.6%  Gold 1’840 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’978 7.2%  Dollar 0.8877 -0.2%  Öl 55.7 0.2% 
28.01.2021 19:58:00

73% of Americans Flunked a Covid-19 Quiz According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As states continue their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, misinformation regarding vaccinations continue to circulate. ValuePenguin decided to test Americans' general knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccine to get a better understanding of what's really confusing them. 

We quizzed more than 1,500 Americans on their know-how on the vaccine's distribution, effectiveness, and cost. Nearly three-quarters of respondents flunked the test, with an average grade of 50%.

Key findings: 

  • Respondents scored an average of 50% on our vaccine quiz, earning six out of 12 points. Baby boomers scored the highest (58% average), while members of Generation Z scored the lowest (42% average). Women (58% average) scored slightly better than men (50% average).
  • The biggest misconceptions about the vaccine surround eligibility. Seventy percent didn't know those who are breastfeeding or pregnant are able to make their own decision about whether to get vaccinated when they're eligible, and 66% didn't know children younger than 16 aren't able to get vaccinated.
  • Consumers are also confused about what it takes for full effectiveness. Nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents think the vaccine is nearly 95% effective after the first shot has been given, which isn't true. And 53% of respondents didn't know that one must receive two shots of the same vaccine for it to be fully effective.
  • Many are concerned that the vaccine isn't safe. Twelve percent believe that it's extremely likely they will have an allergic reaction after getting vaccinated, while just 28% believe that they won't have any allergic reaction.
  • Education level and income are among the biggest drivers in whether respondents planned to get the vaccine. Those with college degrees and high earners were more likely to definitely plan on getting vaccinated than those without a college degree and with a lower income.

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

