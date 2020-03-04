04.03.2020 13:15:00

700Credit Announces Alliance with Advent Resources to Provide Integrated Credit and Compliance Solutions

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, has announced their alliance with Advent Resources. The Advent DMS, is a cloud-based platform that provides dealers with flexibility and customization not found in other DMS platforms and built with technology that reduces learning curves while maximizing dealership productivity and profitability. This new 700Credit integration will provide dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit's credit report & compliance workflow which optimizes the sales process.

"The Advent Resources DMS is truly revolutionary with a strong following in the automotive industry. We are very thrilled to have Advent as a partner and welcome their customer base to our 700Credit family." said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "This integration will maximize efficiencies for dealerships and expedite the purchase process."

"Our job at Advent is to partner with vendors like 700Credit to enable data and workflow in the most efficient way possible for transaction processing," said Tim Gill, CEO of Advent Resources. "700Credit meets this criterion and we are excited to be working with them."

About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About Advent Resources
Advent Resources, based in San Pedro, California, is a forward-thinking technology solutions company in the Automotive space. Specializing in Dealer Management Solutions, E-Commerce and Fleet Management, Advent has a proven track record of working with the most innovative companies in the industry today. To learn more, visit: http://www.adventresources.com.

 

SOURCE 700Credit LLC

