70 Years of Glory -- Shaanxi in the Eyes of the Overseas Media 2019 Held on October 14-17

XI'AN, China, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, 2019, Shaanxi in the Eyes of the Overseas Media 2019, hosted by the Information Office of Shaanxi Provincial People's Government, was launched in Xi'an. During four days, an interview group, comprised of reporters from overseas media agencies such as the European Pressphoto Agency, Basque Television of Spain, and South Korea'sAsia Economy, were able to observe examples of Shaanxi's rapid development and change in industrial manufacturing and agriculture, as well as in environmental protection, culture and sports, and so on.

The interview group visited Xi'an, Baoji, Weinan, and the Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Industries Demonstration Zone, as well as some other places. They went to some enterprises and parks, including the Shaanxi Automobile Commercial Vehicle Group, the BYD Xi'an New Energy Industrial Base and the Yangling Professional Farmer Entrepreneurship and Innovation Park. The development of the automobile industry, the spread of modern agriculture and professional farming practices in the province attracted particular attention from the overseas media representatives.

At the BYD Xi'an New Energy Industrial Base, reporters visited the new energy automobiles production workshop. Members of the group enjoyed a test drive in BYD's new-generation new energy car -- the Tang EV. "These enterprises have developed very well, which impresses me," said PARK SUN MI, a reporter from South Korea'sAsia Economy, "I went on a test drive in a BYD new energy car. It is dynamic and really powerful, as well as environment-friendly."

Mr. Sin, chief reporter with KCNA in China, said, "Huge input into new energy in China is inseparable from the environmental protection measures initiated by the government. An understanding of developments in Shaanxi's automobile industry has demonstrated to me the growth of the Chinese economy."

In the Yangling Professional Farmer Entrepreneurship and Innovation Park, the reporters observed examples of modern agricultural development in China when they had a chance to taste some greenhouse-cultivated fruit and vegetables. Maryna Belkova from the magazine Russia and China said: "In Yangling I saw many advanced planting and cultivation technologies, and I will report on these observations. I hope that China and Russia will increasingly conduct exchange and cooperation in agriculture."

