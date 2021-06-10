SMI 11’783 1.1%  SPI 15’153 1.0%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’581 -0.4%  Euro 1.0913 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’097 0.0%  Gold 1’888 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’861 9.6%  Dollar 0.8961 0.0%  Öl 72.1 0.0% 
10.06.2021 00:37:00

7 Attorneys in 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

MOBILE, Ala., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We at Cunningham Bounds are proud to share the news that seven of our attorneys have been selected to 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, making our firm the only South Alabama firm to be recognized in the 2021 edition.

Cunningham Bounds, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Cunningham Bounds, LLC)

Lawdragon is a legal media company based in New York. It dedicates several months out of every year to develop the Lawdragon 500 lists through independent research, nominations, and peer review. Due to its high standards and exclusivity, being selected to Lawdragon 500 is one of the most noteworthy distinctions the legal profession has to offer.

Per Lawdragon, the 2021 edition of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers showcases "warriors who fight the good fight for consumers who have been injured or had family killed through accidents, medical malpractice, faulty products or toxic exposure. …  [and] stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope."

In recognition of their notable legal work, the following Cunningham Bounds attorneys were named to 2021 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers:

Lawdragon further highlighted past Plaintiff Consumer Hall of Fame members, among whom is Attorney Joseph M. Brown, Jr. It is a great honor to be considered one of these "visionaries" whose work greatly influenced the contemporary legal landscape.

We would like to take a moment to congratulate our seven colleagues on their acclaim from Lawdragon. Each of them has remained dedicated to helping the injured through a tailored, results-oriented approach to legal advocacy. If you need help with a personal injury case, contact Cunningham Bounds online or call our Mobile, Alabama firm at 251-299-0101 to arrange a free consultation with a distinguished trial lawyer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-attorneys-in-2021-lawdragon-500-leading-plaintiff-consumer-lawyers-301309536.html

SOURCE Cunningham Bounds, LLC

