 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival Competition Award Winner Announcement and Accomplishment | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’148 0.2%  SPI 14’247 0.3%  Dow 33’677 -0.2%  DAX 15’236 0.0%  Euro 1.1000 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’977 0.2%  Gold 1’745 0.1%  Bitcoin 58’629 0.1%  Dollar 0.9195 -0.1%  Öl 64.8 1.3% 
14.04.2021 11:11:00

6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival Competition Award Winner Announcement and Accomplishment

ULSAN, South Korea, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival closed its curtains after completing its 10-day schedule (2nd - 11th April).

Grand prize winner in the competition section of the 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival, The Wall of Shadows by Eliza KUBARSKA (PRNewsfoto/Ulju Mountain Film Festival Organizing Committee)

Prior to the closing, award winners were announced in a total of seven award winners of the international competition and NETPAC Award on April 7.

The honor of the grand prize went to The Wall of Shadows, directed by Eliza KUBARSKA, which was highlighted by its unrivaled narrative tension and outstanding filming techniques. The Best Alpinism & Climbing Film was awarded to Everest – The Hard Way by Pavol BARABÁŠ who won the grand prize at the 2017 2nd Ulju Mountain Film Festival. The Best Adventure & Exploration Film went to Into the Storm, which was directed by Adam BROWN who won the grand prize at the 2020 Kendal Mountain Festival.

The Best Nature & People Film was bestowed to The Magnitude of All Things by Jennifer ABBOTT. The Special Jury Prize went to Climbing by KIM Hye-mi, which was the only Korean film in the International Competition section. The jury's Special Mention went to Marcin POLAR's The Tough.

NETPAC (The Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) Award was decided as <Bandar Band>.

The Youth Jury Special Award, which was meaningful as students of Ulsan Cheonsang High School participated as jurors, unanimously selected by Rahim ZABIHI from Iran.

The 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival recorded approximately 3,600 offline audiences and about 18,000 online audiences, thus recording around 21,600 total number of audiences. This is a 20% increase compared to the previous edition. Furthermore, there were about 53,000 views for the film festival contents uploaded to the official YouTube channel, and it was estimated that about 6,600 general people including to exhibition and experience programs visited the event.

Just as the film festival chairman and director stated several times that the goal of this year's film festival is a 'safe' festival, all of the events were held under heightened infection safety rules. Furthermore, as a new way for communication in this pandemic era, GV (guest visits) with overseas directors and mountaineers via online received a lot of positive reviews. Furthermore, a concert program by artists of Ulsan called "Song of Spring" and UMFF offered enjoyment suited to the nature of the festival through climbing experiences.

SOURCE Ulju Mountain Film Festival Organizing Committee

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:45 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
05:55 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – 14‘000 Punkte-Marke touchiert / Julius Bär – Geht die Rally nun zu Ende?
13.04.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Microsoft mit Shopping-Offensive - profitiert auch die Aktie?
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Bitcoin erklimmt neues Allzeithoch - Coinbase-Börsengang beflügelt
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: CS hat offenbar grosse Aktienpakete aus Archegos-Zusammenbruch verkauft
US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Blackstone Resources macht Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation - Aktie zieht an
Dufry-Aktie grün: Dufry will vorrangige Anleihe über 850 Millionen Euro begeben
Cathie Wood mit Mega-Ziel für Bitcoin: "Eine Billion US-Dollar ist nichts"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit