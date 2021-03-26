|
26.03.2021 09:55:00
6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival announced the winners of the competition sector
SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ulju Mountain Film Festival (UMFF Festival Director BAE Chang-ho) announced the winners of the competition sector of the 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival.
Despite the short submission period and the slow film production environment due to COVID-19, a total of 463 films from 64 countries were submitted to the 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival Competition sector.
A total of 30 films from 18 countries were selected for the International Competition sector by passing the preliminary reviews among submitted works. Judges for the International Competition were composed of Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival Director Joanna CROSTON, Wild Flower Film Awards Director Darcy PAQUET, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival Programmer MO Eun-young, UAAA Secretary General Christine Kyung-mi PAE, and film critic CHENG Pinhung from Taiwan. Festival director at SEFF and movie director LEE Myung-se was selected as the chief judge.
A total of 10 films from seven countries were selected as candidates for the NETPAC Award, which is being operated to promote cinema in Asia. Movies from Asia such as China, Japan and Mongolia, including two from Korea, were selected. Judging for the NETPAC Award will be made by Busan Film Commission Chairperson KIM In-soo, Busan International Film Festival Programmer PARK Sun-young, and SungKongHoe University professor OH Young-suk.
Also, for the Ulju Mountain Film Festival Youth Jury Award that selects films from the perspectives of youths in Ulsan, 11 students from Cheonsang High School were selected as juries. The Youth Jury Award is awarded to one of the NETPAC candidates.
It was decided to hold the 6th Ulju Mountain Film Festival in the spring and the scheduled was finalized to span across 10 days from April 2 to 11. This year's UMFF slogan is 'My green mountain' and thorough preparations are being made to become a film festival that heralds in the spring season full of hope.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6th-ulju-mountain-film-festival-announced-the-winners-of-the-competition-sector-301256632.html
SOURCE Ulju Mountain Film Festival Organizing Committee
Inside
Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich im Freitagshandel höher. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag kräftige Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}