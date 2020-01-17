|
17.01.2020 16:45:00
6th Perinatal Stem Cell Society Congress | Salt Lake City, United States - March 4th-6th, 2020
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6th Perinatal Stem Cell Society Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. is a non-profit organization founded on the basic principle that stem cells from perinatal tissues contain enormous, untapped life potential to treat many diseases and disorders.
Benefits of Registration
- Access to leading-edge research from pioneers across the field.
- Networking opportunities to cultivate relationships with relevant and engaged colleagues and organizations.
- A unique opportunity to learn from the leading clinicians utilizing cellular therapies in their practices.
Agenda
Thursday, March 5, 2020
7:00 - 8:25 Breakfast in Exhibit Hall
8:25 - 8:30
Kyle Cetrulo
Welcome
8:30 - 9:00
Renee Nordland
How Cord Tissue Change My Son's Life
9:00 - 9:30
Frances Verter, PhD
Clinical Trials with Perinatal Tissues and Cells
9:30 - 10:00
Tomasz Baran MD, MBA
FamiCord's Clinical Experience with WJ Derived Products in Multiple Clinical Applications
10:00 - 10:30 Exhibit Hall Break
10:30 - 11:00
Neil Riordan, PA, PhD
Results From Panama Clinical Trials Using Umbilical Cord MSCs: MultioleSclerosis and Autism
11:00 - 12:00
Joanne Kurtzberg, MD
Extending Perinatal Therapies for the Brain
12:00 - 1:00 Lunch
1:00 - 1:30
Rouzbeh R. Taghizadeh, PhD
Umbilical Cord Tissue Processing Technologies for Perinatal MSC Banking
1:30 - 2:00
Serhiy Forostyak, MD
Perinatal Tissue Derivatives in Tissue Regeneration: From Research to Clinical Applications
2:00 - 2:30
Joshua Hare, MD
Comparison of Umbilical Cord Tissue MSCs and Bone Marrow MSCs
2:30 - 3:00
Rebeca Lim, PhD
Exosome Therapy for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - Are We Ready for Cell-free Regenerative Medicine?
3:00 - 3:30 Exhibit Hall Break
3:30 - 4:00
Timothy Ganey, PhD
Quantification of Exosome Product
4:00 - 4:30
Ben Noren
Cell Microencapsulation for Enhanced Regeneration of Tissues
4:30 - 5:00
John Wetherell, PhD
Understand How IP Drives Your Company Decision Making Process
Networking Cocktail Reception & Dinner
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:00 - 8:30 Breakfast in Exhibit Hall
8:30 - 9:00
Dennis Lox, MD
Why A Successful Sports & Regenerative Medicine Specialist Doesn't Use Perinatal Products
9:00 - 9:30
Duncan Ross, PhD
Exosome Characterization and Visualization
9:30 - 10:00
Saadiq F. El-Amin III, MD, PhD
Regenerative Medicine in Elite and Professional Athletes
10:00 - 10:30 Exhibit Hall Break
10:30 - 11:00
Regan Archibald, LAc, FMP, CSSAc
Ending the Pain Crisis with TCM, Peptides and Perinatal Allographs
11:00 - 11:30
Ian White, PhD
Regeneration 101: Amniosomes in Regenerative Medicine
11:30 - 1:00 Lunch
1:00 - 1:30
FDA Representative
An Update on the FDA's Stance on Perinatal Products and the 361 Industry
1:30 - 2:00
Mike Druckman
Regulatory Questions All 361 Companies Should Understand
2:00 - 2:30
Barbara Krutchkoff, PhD FAARM
A Road Map to Compliance
2:30 - 3:00 Panel
FDA Representative
Mike Druckman
Barbara Krutchkoff, PhD
Timothy Ganey, PhD
3:00 - 3:30 Exhibit Hall Break
3:30 - 4:00
Jeremy J. Lim, PhD
Biological Properties of Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane and Umbilical Cord Allografts for Soft Tissue Healing
4:00 - 4:30
Sean Murphy, PhD
Amnion Membrane-Derived Cells and Materials for Skin Wound Treatment
4:30 - 5:00
Ramon Coronado, MSc, PhD
Exosomes to Treat Cancer
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e41eo0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6th-perinatal-stem-cell-society-congress--salt-lake-city-united-states---march-4th-6th-2020-300988848.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street freundlich -- SMI auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Gewinne gemacht.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}