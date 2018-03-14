6th Edition of ProPak Asia's Asia Drink Conference to Showcase Internet of Things (IOT) Theme

BANGKOK, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Drink Conference will be held on 15 June 2018 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in conjunction with the 26th edition of ProPak Asia. The 6th edition of this conference will feature industry experts and executives leading important discussions related to changes and opportunities in the manufacturing and beverage industries' currently hottest topics: Internet of Things (IoT) and digitalisation.

Expect to see leaders from major companies and organizations speaking on hot topics regarding the beverage industry, including production technology, consumer insight, packaging and - of course -the adoption of IoT and digitalisation. Delegates will recognize basic components which help to achieve their business goals from sensors and robotics to data analysis software and beyond through one of these interesting topics, 'IoT in Beverage Processing'. Additionally, they also learn more about changing consumer behavior and how to cater these changes.

Backed by a strong partnership with Asia Pacific Food Industry - Asia's leading trade magazine for the food and beverage industry - participants will receive key information related to beverage innovations, technologies and insights that will be able to strengthen their business and stay on top of the latest trends. The conference is strongly supported by potential partners like Rockwell Automation and Krones whom delegates could share expert knowledge and experience with. In addition to valuable knowledge, it is also a good platform for networking with executives from top drink manufacturers such as Coca-Cola, Tipco, ThaiNamthip, Green Spot, San Miguel, F&N, Dole, Sermsuk, and many others.

"The beverage industry is growing rapidly due to urbanization and the increasing disposable income of consumers, especially in Asia. There are still opportunities awaiting manufacturers who can foresee the trends and adopt technology to boost their businesses," said Justin Pau, General Manager of UBM Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "We believe that the upcoming 6th Asia Drink Conference will be the most successful to date. Guests will have access to the tools needed to get to the top of this highly competitive industry."

Asia Drink Conference has featured more than 100 participants from Asia for each of the past five conferences and this year will be no different. The format will also be similar to other years: a single morning programme with keynote speakers and two parallel tracks in the afternoon -- one technology track and the other business & marketing. The Asia Drink Conference 2018 will be held concurrently with ProPak Asia and DrinkTechAsia. ProPak Asia hosts companies from over 45 countries representing an estimated 5,000 individual pieces of major packaging and processing equipment, the show will opens from 13 to 16 June.

