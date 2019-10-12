12.10.2019 23:00:00

6L Global's New Office Space in Tokyo Expands Their Brand Distribution Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 6L Global, a worldwide brand management and logistics company, has expanded their global presence yet again to the economic hub of Japan. This will be the second international office space that 6L Global has acquired, including their office in London.

Japan's economy is the third largest in the world and has grown at an annualized rate of 1.8 percent in Q2 of 2019. 6L Global's fiscal year is not far behind and they will close Q4 with substantial growth, which is what prompted this step towards their international expansion plan.

"We've seen a huge increase in the desire for distribution channels in Tokyo by our customers, especially in the fashion and beauty industry. With this expansion, we will now have a better presence in the region and can take on more brands that are seeking global expansion in this area. This is a giant step forward for our international development," says their Market Analyst, Jay Ali.

6L Global's goal is to provide timely continuous support to their customers while being able to visit them locally. Aside from offering that to their existing customer base in Tokyo, 6L Global will now be able to partner with additional retailers and distributors at a much higher velocity.

The new location is Kabutcho 1st Heiwa Bldg., 3rd Floor 5-1 Kabutocho Chuo-ku, Nihonbashi, Tokyo, 103-0026.

About 6L Global Corporation:
6L Global helps build and strengthen brands, streamline manufacturing capabilities and launch products globally by harnessing their extensive network of retailers and distributors around the world. They inspire brand owners to take the next step in dominating their industry and soaring their revenue.

6L Global is taking on more brands to distribution in Tokyo.

To submit yours and to learn more about their services, visit http://www.6lglobal.com.

 

SOURCE 6L Global

