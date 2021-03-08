63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® Makes Sweet Music Worldwide Through Key International Sales By Alfred Haber, Inc.

PALISADES PARK, N.J., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the full performer lineup, just reported yesterday, and airing live on March 14 on the CBS Television Network, Alfred Haber, President of Alfred Haber, Inc., announced today that the company has finalized a number of key sales for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® (1 x 210'). Airing in more than 190 territories worldwide, leading international broadcasters who have recently signed on for Music's Biggest Night® include: Rogers (Canada), Turner (Latin America), Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific Limited (Southeast Asia), Network Ten (Australia), WOWOW (Japan), Okko TV (Russia), Telefonica (Spain), CStar (France), Telekom Deutschland (Germany), Electronic Media (South Africa), TV2 (Denmark) and NRK (Norway).

The stellar list of superstars, and today's hottest stars, set to light up the night will include electrifying performances by BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer,Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, and Roddy Ricch.

"Music, in all of its various forms throughout history, and especially this past year, has not only been a source of entertainment, but a source of hope, comfort, and inspiration," commented Haber. "We are confident next Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, will more than ever, live up to its well-earned name of Music's Biggest Night."

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy® represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc. and Alfred Haber Television, Inc. – together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/63rd-annual-grammy-awards-makes-sweet-music-worldwide-through-key-international-sales-by-alfred-haber-inc-301242315.html

SOURCE Alfred Haber, Inc.