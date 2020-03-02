630 New Clients Select TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology For Translation Management In 2019

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a record total of 630 new clients in 2019 who onboarded GlobalLink technologies to facilitate their translation workflows and multilingual content management. This number is an increase of 32% over the 2018 total and is an all-time record for the company.

The first GlobalLink solution was released in 1999. In its first two decades, GlobalLink has grown into the most widely used translation management system (TMS) in the world, with more implementations and words processed than any competing platform. In 2019, GlobalLink processed over 9,000,000,000 words for translation. By simplifying the process of creating, managing, and deploying multilingual content, GlobalLink enables organizations ranging from growing local businesses to major multinational enterprises to cut translation costs and timelines by as much as 50%.

While growth was strong across all TransPerfect technologies, interest in the GlobalLink AI Portal was particularly high. Through this specialized platform, customers can combine the efficiency and power of artificial intelligence (AI) with the workflow management of GlobalLink, incorporating human editors and in-country reviewers to maximize quality and stylistic consistency.

GlobalLink Applanga, the company's solution for simplifying the process of localizing mobile apps with in-context review and validation, is proving to be a rapidly growing market segment with a 200% sales increase compared to 2018.

In addition, GlobalLink Connect, which allows users to integrate directly with CMS, DMS, e-commerce, PIM, and database platforms, demonstrated sizable growth. Users of popular systems from Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, Sitecore, Episerver, and InRiver—as well as more than 50 others—appreciate that they can control the translation process through the familiar interface of their existing software stack.

Among the new GlobalLink-powered clients and websites for 2019 are:

American Airlines

Brooks Running

Electrolux

Fujifilm Corporation

Hawaiian Airlines

Hyundai

Orangetheory Fitness

PUMA

Toyota

Mark Hagerty, Chief Technology Officer at TransPerfect, commented, "What a fantastic way to celebrate GlobalLink's 20th birthday, by setting a new record for sales and productivity with our GlobalLink family of products. We're pleased that so many new clients have recognized the benefits that the platform can deliver in the form of lower costs, improved quality, and minimized timelines."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "TransPerfect's commitment to continually investing in GlobalLink is what ensures that it remains the TMS of choice for organizations reaching for international markets. Our 2019 results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our development, implementation, and client service teams around the world."

