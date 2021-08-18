SMI 12’477 0.5%  SPI 15’981 0.5%  Dow 35’343 -0.8%  DAX 15’922 0.0%  Euro 1.0717 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’196 -0.1%  Gold 1’786 0.0%  Bitcoin 41’000 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9148 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -0.7% 
Realty Income Aktie [Valor: 284731 / ISIN: US7561091049]
18.08.2021 00:41:00

614th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

Realty Income
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 614th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2355 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.826 per share, is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date for September's dividend is August 31, 2021.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 614 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 111 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

