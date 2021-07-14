SMI 12’061 -0.2%  SPI 15’521 -0.1%  Dow 34’889 -0.3%  DAX 15’790 0.0%  Euro 1.0823 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’095 0.0%  Gold 1’808 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’906 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9186 0.4%  Öl 76.3 1.5% 
Realty Aktie [Valor: 284731 / ISIN: US7561091049]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.07.2021 02:00:00

613th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

Realty
64.52 CHF 1.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 613th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2355 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.826 per share, is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for August's dividend is July 30, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 613 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 111 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/613th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301333168.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV