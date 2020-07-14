14.07.2020 00:56:00

601st Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 601st consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2335 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.802 per share, is payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020. The ex-dividend date for August's dividend is July 31, 2020.

Realty Income Corporation - The Monthly Dividend Company. (PRNewsFoto/Realty Income Corporation)

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 601 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 107 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/601st-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301092591.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.74
2.76 %
The Swatch Grp 195.30
1.88 %
Givaudan 3’675.00
1.46 %
Roche Hldg G 336.90
1.46 %
Sika 193.00
1.26 %
Nestle 107.50
0.32 %
Novartis 82.18
0.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.40
0.06 %
ABB 22.97
0.04 %
Swiss Re 74.44
-0.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Noch einmal das volle Programm
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
13.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - 125% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
13.07.20
SMI vor neuem Kaufsignal?
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gewinnt an Fahrt
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Die heimischen Börsen starteten mit positiven Vorzeichen in die neue Handelswoche. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendierte stärker. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag volatil. Die Märkte in Fernost gingen auf grünem Terrain aus der Sitzung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB