05.06.2020 03:30:00

60 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2020 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

MIAMI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 60 of its attorneys representing a cross-section of all seven of its Florida offices have been named by Florida Super Lawyers among the top attorneys in the state for 2020. This list includes 40 attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers, 20 as Rising Stars, and 32 noted for appearing on the Florida Super Lawyers list for at least 10 years.

According to the publication's website, Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

The following attorneys appeared as Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars in the specified offices and areas of practice:

Boca Raton
Recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Stephen A. Mendelsohn, Business Litigation (New)

Fort Lauderdale
Recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Donn A. Beloff, Mergers & Acquisitions (10+ years)
  • Richard J. Fidei, Government Relations
  • Jonathan S. Gelman, Real Estate (10+ years)
  • James R. George, Estate & Trust Litigation (10+ years)
  • Glenn E. Goldstein, Business Litigation (10+ years)
  • Fred E. Karlinsky, Government Relations (10+ years)
  • Joel D. Maser, Tax (10+ years)
  • Paul B. McCawley, Estate & Probate (10+ years)
  • Paul B. Ranis, Employment & Labor
  • Michele L. Stocker, Business Litigation

Recognized as Rising Stars:

  • Jared S. Baumwell, Estate & Probate
  • Grant J. Levine, Securities & Corporate Finance
  • Zachary M. Schlichter, Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Reggie Zachariah, Mergers & Acquisitions

Miami
Recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Kerri L. Barsh, Environmental (10+ years)
  • Norman J. Benford, Estate & Probate (10+ years)
  • Burt Bruton, Real Estate (10+ years)
  • David A. Coulson, Business Litigation (10+ years)
  • Jaret L. Davis, Technology Transactions
  • Albert A. del Castillo, Government Finance (10+ years)
  • Alan T. Dimond, Business Litigation (10+ years)
  • Lucia A. Dougherty, Land Use/Zoning (10+ years)
  • Joseph Z. Fleming, Employment & Labor (10+ years)
  • Richard J. Giusto, Real Estate (10+ years)
  • John B. Hutton III, Bankruptcy: Business (10+ years)
  • Nancy B. Lash, Real Estate (10+ years)
  • Ronald M. Rosengarten, Employment & Labor (10+ years)
  • Gary A. Saul, Real Estate (10+ years)
  • Elliot H. Scherker, Appellate (10+ years)
  • Ozzie A. Schindler, Tax (10+ years)
  • Diana S.C. Zeydel, Estate & Probate (10+ years)

Recognized as Rising Stars:

  • Evelyn Cobos, Civil Litigation: Defense
  • Jared R. Kessler, Business Litigation
  • Vanessa Palacio, General Litigation
  • Andrew C. Sharpe, Real Estate
  • Eva M. Spahn, Business Litigation
  • Jay A. Yagoda, Civil Litigation: Defense

Orlando
Recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Warren S. Bloom, Government Finance (10+ years)
  • Orlando L. Evora, Real Estate (10+ years)
  • Gregory W. Herbert, IP Litigation
  • William Spivey II, Business Litigation (10+ years)
  • Jéan E. Wilson, Government Finance (10+ years)

Recognized as a Rising Stars:

  • Courtney M. Keller, Business Litigation
  • Corinne Miller LaGosh, IP Litigation

Tallahassee
Recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Barry Richard, Business Litigation (10+ years)

Tampa
Recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Gregory W. Kehoe, Criminal Defense: White Collar (10+ years)
  • Richard C. McCrea Jr., Employment Litigation: Defense (10+ years)
  • David B. Weinstein, Environmental Litigation (10+ years)

Recognized as a Rising Stars:

  • Jordan L. Behlman, Criminal Defense: White Collar
  • Ryan T. Hopper, Environmental Litigation (New)
  • Katie Molloy, Employment Litigation: Defense
  • Joseph H. Picone, Business Litigation

West Palm Beach
Recognized as Super Lawyers:

  • Bridget A. Berry, Employment Litigation: Defense
  • Mark F. Bideau, Business Litigation (10+ years)
  • Joseph C. Coates III, Securities Litigation

Recognized as a Rising Stars:

  • Charles J. Abrams, Real Estate
  • Andrea Shwayri Ferraro, Business Litigation
  • Robert R. Kane III, Business Litigation
  • Lauren R. Whetstone, Business Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

