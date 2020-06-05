60 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2020 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

MIAMI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 60 of its attorneys representing a cross-section of all seven of its Florida offices have been named by Florida Super Lawyers among the top attorneys in the state for 2020. This list includes 40 attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers, 20 as Rising Stars, and 32 noted for appearing on the Florida Super Lawyers list for at least 10 years.

According to the publication's website, Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

The following attorneys appeared as Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars in the specified offices and areas of practice:

Boca Raton

Recognized as Super Lawyers:



Stephen A. Mendelsohn , Business Litigation (New)

Fort Lauderdale

Recognized as Super Lawyers:



Donn A. Beloff , Mergers & Acquisitions (10+ years)

, Mergers & Acquisitions (10+ years) Richard J. Fidei , Government Relations

, Government Relations Jonathan S. Gelman , Real Estate (10+ years)

, Real Estate (10+ years) James R. George , Estate & Trust Litigation (10+ years)

, Estate & Trust Litigation (10+ years) Glenn E. Goldstein , Business Litigation (10+ years)

, Business Litigation (10+ years) Fred E. Karlinsky , Government Relations (10+ years)

, Government Relations (10+ years) Joel D. Maser , Tax (10+ years)

, Tax (10+ years) Paul B. McCawley , Estate & Probate (10+ years)

, Estate & Probate (10+ years) Paul B. Ranis, Employment & Labor

Michele L. Stocker , Business Litigation

Recognized as Rising Stars:



Jared S. Baumwell , Estate & Probate

, Estate & Probate Grant J. Levine , Securities & Corporate Finance

, Securities & Corporate Finance Zachary M. Schlichter , Mergers & Acquisitions

, Mergers & Acquisitions Reggie Zachariah , Mergers & Acquisitions

Miami

Recognized as Super Lawyers:



Kerri L. Barsh , Environmental (10+ years)

, Environmental (10+ years) Norman J. Benford , Estate & Probate (10+ years)

, Estate & Probate (10+ years) Burt Bruton , Real Estate (10+ years)

, Real Estate (10+ years) David A. Coulson , Business Litigation (10+ years)

, Business Litigation (10+ years) Jaret L. Davis , Technology Transactions

, Technology Transactions Albert A. del Castillo , Government Finance (10+ years)

, Government Finance (10+ years) Alan T. Dimond , Business Litigation (10+ years)

, Business Litigation (10+ years) Lucia A. Dougherty , Land Use/Zoning (10+ years)

, Land Use/Zoning (10+ years) Joseph Z. Fleming , Employment & Labor (10+ years)

, Employment & Labor (10+ years) Richard J. Giusto , Real Estate (10+ years)

, Real Estate (10+ years) John B. Hutton III , Bankruptcy: Business (10+ years)

, Bankruptcy: Business (10+ years) Nancy B. Lash , Real Estate (10+ years)

, Real Estate (10+ years) Ronald M. Rosengarten , Employment & Labor (10+ years)

, Employment & Labor (10+ years) Gary A. Saul , Real Estate (10+ years)

, Real Estate (10+ years) Elliot H. Scherker , Appellate (10+ years)

, Appellate (10+ years) Ozzie A. Schindler , Tax (10+ years)

, Tax (10+ years) Diana S.C. Zeydel , Estate & Probate (10+ years)

Recognized as Rising Stars:



Evelyn Cobos , Civil Litigation: Defense

, Civil Litigation: Defense Jared R. Kessler , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Vanessa Palacio , General Litigation

, General Litigation Andrew C. Sharpe , Real Estate

, Real Estate Eva M. Spahn , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Jay A. Yagoda , Civil Litigation: Defense

Orlando

Recognized as Super Lawyers:



Warren S. Bloom , Government Finance (10+ years)

, Government Finance (10+ years) Orlando L. Evora , Real Estate (10+ years)

, Real Estate (10+ years) Gregory W. Herbert , IP Litigation

, IP Litigation William Spivey II , Business Litigation (10+ years)

, Business Litigation (10+ years) Jéan E. Wilson, Government Finance (10+ years)

Recognized as a Rising Stars:



Courtney M. Keller , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Corinne Miller LaGosh , IP Litigation

Tallahassee

Recognized as Super Lawyers:



Barry Richard , Business Litigation (10+ years)

Tampa

Recognized as Super Lawyers:



Gregory W. Kehoe , Criminal Defense: White Collar (10+ years)

, Criminal Defense: White Collar (10+ years) Richard C. McCrea Jr. , Employment Litigation: Defense (10+ years)

, Employment Litigation: Defense (10+ years) David B. Weinstein , Environmental Litigation (10+ years)

Recognized as a Rising Stars:



Jordan L. Behlman , Criminal Defense: White Collar

, Criminal Defense: White Collar Ryan T. Hopper , Environmental Litigation (New)

, Environmental Litigation (New) Katie Molloy , Employment Litigation: Defense

, Employment Litigation: Defense Joseph H. Picone , Business Litigation

West Palm Beach

Recognized as Super Lawyers:



Bridget A. Berry , Employment Litigation: Defense

, Employment Litigation: Defense Mark F. Bideau , Business Litigation (10+ years)

, Business Litigation (10+ years) Joseph C. Coates III , Securities Litigation

Recognized as a Rising Stars:



Charles J. Abrams , Real Estate

, Real Estate Andrea Shwayri Ferraro , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Robert R. Kane III , Business Litigation

, Business Litigation Lauren R. Whetstone , Business Litigation

