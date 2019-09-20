+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019 20:15:00

6 Year Old Boy Born Without a Hand Learns to Play Piano

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Kareem was laid in his mom's arms, she knew their journey would be challenging. Manar held her son closely as she looked at his left arm, missing a hand, and wondered how difficult his life would be. Would he be bullied in school? Would he be able to play sports, or learn a musical instrument? She made a decision that moment in the hospital. Anything he wanted to achieve in his life, she would tell him it would be possible, and support him no matter what.

When he was 3 years old, she knew learning an instrument would help him have something special, a way to express himself and his emotions without words. She asked him which instrument he wanted to learn, and he said right away the piano. She didn't hesitate. All she needed to do was find the right teacher.

She found Miss Zoe, a mom and Suzuki teacher with 30 years of experience, who had recently opened a music school in their city. There was a group piano class for children age 3-5, where students got an early start learning piano, before they could read. She approached her and asked if her son could take the class. Without hesitation, Miss Zoe said yes. She too saw Kareem's limitless potential.

After a year in the group class, music school owner Miss Zoe took Kareem on as her one private lesson student. Each week, she challenged Kareem to focus on one main point during the lesson. To work on one skill, doing many repetitions, achieving musical confidence and ability in small steps. She noticed right away that he was willing to work harder than students who were born without any handicap. During the weekly piano lesson she would often ask Kareem how many times could he do a reptition of the "tricky spot" he was trying to master. One lesson he said "100 times!". So, his teacher allowed him at 5 years old to show her he could do it 100x.

3 years later, with help from his early start, he is now playing "two hands together" as he is working on learning his favorite song "Old Town Road" for the Halloween recital.

His mom says she has never seen him so excited to practice, now that he can finally be learning to play a song that he loves.

When asked where she sees Kareem and his musical future, his piano teacher Miss Zoe said " Kareem's courage and incredible passion inspire me to be a better teacher, but even more imporantly a better human being. His mom is my inspiration. When a mother sees limitless potential in her child, there is no dream that her child can't achieve."

https://youtu.be/vongpB-a7tY

 

SOURCE RBR Muzik

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
10:44
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
08:51
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
06:19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe - Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
Eurokurs zum Franken gestiegen
Wird das neue Apple iPhone 11 zum überraschenden Absatzkönig?
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
KW 38: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB