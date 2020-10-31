6 p.m. Update: Georgia Power working to restore remaining 55,000 customers after Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power continues restoration efforts and has already restored electric service to more than 750,000 customers following Hurricane Zeta. In addition to Georgia Power crews, the company has contractor personnel from out-of-state utilities working with company teams around the clock to restore power.

Together, the company has more than 4,000 personnel working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to the approximately 55,000 customers who are without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The company has secured personnel resources from utilities in 14 states to support the restoration efforts.

"We know being without power is difficult and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers' patience and thank the additional personnel from 14 states who are here with us helping get the lights back on," said David Maske, Georgia Power Storm Center manager.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta is widespread and covering the northern half of the state and is similar to the damage seen after Hurricane Michael in 2018. As Hurricane Zeta crossed through the state, Georgia Power's service territory experienced wind gusts of up to 75 mph for more than two hours, along with sustained winds of 25-40 mph for more than five hours straight. Teams continue experiencing challenges including downed trees and roads blocked that must be cleared to enter certain areas.

Damage assessed from Hurricane Zeta:

Over 600 broken poles

More than 1,800 spans of wire down

More than 240 damaged transformers

Hardest hit areas include the Atlanta area and North Georgia (including Clayton , Dalton , Gainesville , Rome , Carrollton and Cartersville )

Update – As of 6 p.m. Saturday

Power has been restored to more than 750,000 Georgia Power customers across the state.

There are approximately 55,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power.

Approximately 2,500 cases of individual damage or trouble.

The company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Zeta:

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

They could be electrified. Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia .

