+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 16:07:00

6 In 10 Lawyers Say Tech Skills Outweigh Soft Skills When Hiring Legal Job Candidates

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers in the legal field are placing a premium on technical skills, new research indicates. More than 6 in 10 lawyers (62%) surveyed by Robert Half Legal said that their hiring decisions are influenced more by job candidates' technical abilities than their soft skills.

Nearly half of survey respondents (48%) cited cybersecurity as the top area of technology in which lawyers are expected to be competent. Data analytics ranked second, with 43% of the survey response.

Lawyers were asked, "When evaluating professionals for open legal positions, which carries more weight: the candidate's technical skills or his or her soft or nontechnical skills?" Their responses:*

Much greater weight on technical skills

19%

Somewhat greater weight on technical skills

43%

An even split

30%

Somewhat greater weight on soft skills

8%

Much greater weight on soft skills

1%


101%

*Responses do not total 100% due to rounding.


Lawyers were also asked, "In which of the following areas of technology are lawyers expected to be competent at your law firm or company?" Their responses:**

Cybersecurity

48%

Data analytics

43%

eDiscovery

33%

Artificial intelligence

31%

Blockchain

17%

Don't know

6%

Not applicable

9%

**Multiple responses were permitted.


"With cybersecurity and data privacy at the forefront of many business issues, technical knowledge is essential for job candidates in the legal field," said Jamy Sullivan, executive director of Robert Half Legal. "To provide superior client service, lawyers need to possess strong interpersonal abilities and leverage the latest technology, such as task automation, data analytics and information management tools, to enhance productivity and derive more successful outcomes."

Sullivan added that legal professionals with technical expertise are needed to help organizations safeguard confidential information and improve efficiencies. "Data privacy and litigation support specialists, in particular, are seeing expanding job opportunities and above-average compensation."

To learn more about current hiring trends and projected starting salary ranges for nearly 50 positions in the legal field, download a complimentary copy of the 2020 Robert Half Legal Salary Guide at roberthalf.com/salary-guide/legal.

Survey Methodology
The online survey was developed by Robert Half Legal and conducted by a leading independent research firm. It is based on responses from more than 200 lawyers in the United States who work full time at law firms with 20 or more employees or in corporate legal departments at companies with 1,000 or more employees.

About Robert Half Legal
Robert Half Legal is the premier provider of legal staffing and consulting solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments. With North American and global locations, Robert Half Legal provides a customized approach, including managed review, legal project management and eDiscovery services, to help organizations handle constantly changing workloads. The company offers in-demand expertise across practice areas, as well as highly skilled legal professionals on a temporary, project and full-time basis. More information about our full suite of legal staffing and consulting solutions can be found at roberthalf.com/legal.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/6-in-10-lawyers-say-tech-skills-outweigh-soft-skills-when-hiring-legal-job-candidates-300939489.html

SOURCE Robert Half Legal

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:12
Gold ignoriert neue Risiken
11:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
08:59
SMI - Hält dieses Mal die 10.000?
15.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Drei attraktive Schweden für Ihr Depot?
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie steigt: 21 Gründer bringen Digitalwährung Libra in Genf auf den Weg
KTM-Aktie im Plus: Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Neuer Ärger für Deutsche Bank wegen früherer Geschäfte in China
Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt etwas zurück -- DAX legt leicht zu -- Wall Street mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte weist der heimische Aktienmarkt eine etwas leichtere Tendenz aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer DAX gewinnt daneben leicht hinzu. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist von Verlusten geprägt. An den Börsen in Fernost liess sich keine einheitliche Tendenz ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB