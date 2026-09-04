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Avita Medical Aktie 18146039 / US0537921076

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04.09.2026 04:47:22

6 Biotech Stocks In Focus: Modular Medical, Galmed, Pro-Dex, Connect Biopharma & More

(RTTNews) - Today's after-hours gainers include Modular Medical, following FDA clearance for a series of software enhancements to its Pivot tubeless patch pump; Galmed Pharmaceuticals, after shareholders approved all five proposals presented at its annual general meeting; and Pro-Dex, following the company's strong quarterly results, among others.

Read on…

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced Thursday that it received FDA clearance for a series of software enhancements to its Pivot tubeless patch pump, a wearable insulin delivery system.

The latest clearance expands the functionality of the Pivot system, providing users with greater flexibility and customization in bolus dosing, an enhanced user interface (UI), and additional software upgrades designed to improve the overall user experience.

Modular Medical received FDA clearance for its next-generation Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump in April 2026. The company plans to begin the commercial launch of the product in October 2026 across five U.S. markets: Atlanta, Cincinnati/Lexington, Dallas, Houston, and Philadelphia.

MODD closed Thursday's trading at $3.42, down 1.16%. In after-hours, the stock was up 5.56% at $3.61.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) said shareholders approved all five proposals presented at its annual general meeting on September 3, 2026.

The proposals included the re-election of two Class III directors, amendments to the company's Articles of Association to eliminate the par value of its ordinary shares and change the company's name to Eocene Ltd., approval of the company's Compensation Policy for Executive Officers and Directors, a 20% increase in director compensation, and the reappointment of Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co., a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, as its independent registered public accounting firm.

GLMD closed Thursday's trading at $3.92, down 4.83%. In after-hours trading, the stock was up 9.69% at $4.30.

PRO-DEX INC. (PDEX) on Thursday announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2026, sending shares up over 9% in extended trading.

The company specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing autoclavable, battery-powered and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers primarily used in orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial procedures.

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2026, increased 17% to $20.4 million from $17.5 million a year earlier, primarily due to higher revenue from the company's largest customer's next-generation orthopedic handpiece.

Net income increased to $2.9 million, or $0.87 per share, in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter from $1.2 million, or $0.36 per share, in the same quarter of 2025.

PDEX closed Thursday's trading at $61.75, up 1.33%. In after-hours, the stock was up 9.31% at $67.50.

Shares of eHealth Inc. (EHTH) were up over 8% in after-hours trading on no specific news.

The company is a health insurance marketplace that uses technology and service platforms to help consumers research, compare, and enroll in health insurance plans. It offers its services online, by phone through licensed insurance agents, and through a combination of online and agent-assisted support.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, the results of which were reported recently, net loss widened as revenues plunged nearly 45%.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $37.5 million, or $1.18 per share in Q2, 2026, compared with $29.8 million, or $0.98 per share, a year earlier. The total revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $33.6 million, down 45% from $60.8 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower Medicare enrollment volumes, and reduced marketing spending outside peak enrollment periods, among others.

EHTH closed Thursday's trading at $0.95, down 0.07%. In after-hours, the stock was up 8.41% at $1.03.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, on Thursday, announced that its management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The company is also expected to report topline results this month from two Phase 2 Seabreeze trials: the Seabreeze STAT Asthma study and the Seabreeze STAT COPD study. The Seabreeze STAT Asthma study is evaluating Rademikibart in adolescents and adults with asthma and type 2 inflammation, while the Seabreeze STAT COPD study is evaluating the treatment in adults with COPD and type 2 inflammation.

CNTB closed Thursday's trading at $1.93, down 30.07%. In after-hours, the stock was up 3.11% at $1.99.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL), a therapeutic acute wound care company, is scheduled to participate in two conferences this month.

The company will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026, followed by the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 1:05 p.m. ET.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company delivered strong results, with revenue increasing 18% year over year and 13% sequentially.

For full-year 2026, AVITA Medical expects net revenue to range between $86 million and $89 million, compared with $71.6 million in 2025. The company also expects to achieve cash flow breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2026.

RCEL closed Thursday's trading at $10.94, up 1.67%. In after-hours, the stock was down 0.18% at $10.92.

Did you know?

Scientists at the University of Nottingham have developed a bioinspired gel that could help repair damaged tooth enamel, strengthen healthy enamel, and potentially prevent future tooth decay. The gel mimics the natural process of enamel formation and could revolutionise tooth repair.

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Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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