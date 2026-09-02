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Universe Pharmaceuticals Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie 56674263 / KYG9442G1047

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02.09.2026 04:40:58

6 After-Hours Healthcare Gainers: Universe Pharma, BioAffinity, Modular Medical, Telix Pharma & More

(RTTNews) - Today's after-hours gainers in the healthcare sector included Universe Pharmaceuticals, which drew attention after disclosing multiple Schedule 13G filings; bioAffinity Technologies, which is exploring a new use for its CyPath Lung test in monitoring lung cancer patients after treatment; and Telix Pharmaceuticals, which completed enrollment in its Phase 3 BiPASS study of PSMA-PET imaging agents for prostate cancer detection before biopsy, among others.

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Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) surged more than 30% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, following the submission of multiple Schedule 13G filings on September 1, 2026.

Schedule 13G filings disclose beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company's outstanding shares by certain investors, including passive investors, qualified institutional investors (QII), and certain exempt entities. Several investors reported significant beneficial ownership positions in Universe Pharmaceuticals, including positions of roughly 10% or more of its Class A ordinary shares, according to the filings.

Meanwhile, a September 1 SEC Form 6-K filing revealed that Universe Pharmaceuticals has scheduled its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for September 30, 2026. One of the proposals to be considered at the Annual General Meeting is a 1-for-10 share consolidation (reverse split), under which every 10 Class A and Class B ordinary shares would be consolidated into one share. The proposal would only take effect if the company's Nasdaq closing bid price remains below $1.00 for three consecutive trading days within 12 months of the resolution being approved.

UPC closed Tuesday's trading at $4.27, down 6.77%. In after-hours, the stock was up 34.89% at $5.76.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) announced that it is exploring the use of its CyPath Lung test for surveillance of lung cancer patients who have completed curative-intent treatment.

CyPath Lung is a noninvasive test designed to help detect lung cancer early in people at high risk. The test is currently marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT).

The company believes CyPath Lung could also help doctors monitor patients for possible cancer recurrence after treatment. Its experience from three years of commercial use suggests the test may help assess cancer risk and support treatment decisions, including in cases where imaging results are unclear or conflicting.

BIAF closed Tuesday's trading at $6.59, up 44.52%. In after-hours, the stock gained another 3% and was at $6.98.

Shares of Modular Medical Inc. (MODD), a medical device company developing innovative insulin delivery systems designed to make diabetes management easier and expand access to insulin pump therapy, jumped more than 7% in extended trading on Tuesday.

The company plans to launch its next-generation Pivot tubeless patch pump in five U.S. markets - Atlanta, Cincinnati/Lexington, Dallas, Houston, and Philadelphia - beginning in October 2026.

Modular Medical does not currently have revenues to generate cash flows to cover operating expenses.

MODD closed Tuesday's trading at $3.56, down 5.45%. In after-hours, the stock was up over 7% at $3.81.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) gained more than 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, following the disclosure of an insider purchase.

According to Form 4 filed with the SEC on September 1, 2026, MAIA director Ramiro Guerrero purchased a total of 133,790 shares of the company's common stock between August 26 and August 28, 2026. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from $1.35 to $1.39 per share. Following the transactions, Guerrero directly owned 735,701 shares of MAIA common stock.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Ateganosine (THIO), which is being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

MAIA closed Tuesday's trading at $1.30, down 0.76%. In after-hours, the stock was up 6% at $1.38.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) has completed enrollment of 350 patients in the Phase 3 BiPASS study of its PSMA-PET imaging agents, Illuccix and Gozellix, for prostate cancer imaging before biopsy.

The company has also positively engaged with the U.S. FDA on an NDA pathway for BiPASS that, if approved, could support reimbursement as a new product and expand patient access to PSMA-PET imaging.

Meanwhile, the company's TLX101-CDx, an investigational PET imaging agent for the characterization of recurrent or progressive glioma (brain cancer) from treatment-related changes in both adult and pediatric patients, is under FDA review, with a decision due on September 11, 2026.

TLX closed Tuesday's trading at $10.85, down 2.16%. In after-hours, the stock was up 2.21% at $11.09.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) expects to receive a response from the U.S. FDA by mid-September 2026 on the protocol for its planned Phase 3 study of Efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis.

The planned Phase 3 trial will be a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Efzofitimod in patients with moderate to severe pulmonary sarcoidosis.

A Phase 2 study evaluating Efzofitimod, in patients with limited or diffuse systemic sclerosis (SSc, or scleroderma)-related interstitial lung disease (ILD), dubbed EFZO-CONNECT, is underway, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027.

ATYR closed Tuesday's trading at $0.47, down 10.38%. In after-hours, the stock was up 4% at $0.49.

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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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