+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 16:06:00

5WPR Health Practice Named Top 20 in U.S. for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings naming 5W Public Relations' Healthcare PR practice among the top 20 in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year. O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm's income statements from the previous year to determine the 2020 rankings.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health team has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries. In 2019, these areas included the CBD industry and parenting & health technology. By expanding to these silos, and maintaining success with existing clients, the team saw tremendous 14.7% growth in clients, and 28.4% growth in revenue year-over-year, resulting in net fees of $4.6 million

"The 5WPR Health team has been an enormous asset to the agency," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "Not only did they have a phenomenal year in 2019, but they have been at the forefront of our health clients' media relations' efforts during the pandemic, bringing much needed information and expertise to the media and public from professionals on the front lines." 

As another benchmark of success, 5WPR's Health practice hired nine new staff members for the rapidly growing division. In addition, an employee engagement survey found 100% of the employees in the practice know what is expected of them when it comes to their career and promotion path at 5W, are proud to be a member of the team and feel like they belong on it, foresee themselves working at the agency and on the team a year from now and feel the leadership team recognizes their contribution to 5W's success. 

The team is looking forward to an even more monumental year representing a strong roster of clients including consumer products like Lifestyle Condoms, Rainbow Light, and Isopure, medical providers like Newport Academy, The Allergy & Asthma Network, the Medical Offices of Manhattan, and Cure Urgent Care, and virtual care providers and application resources like Loosid.

5WPR's Health practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns and ensuring maximum coverage for their clients.

About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations (5WPR) is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 

Media Contact 
Ronn Torossian 
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-health-practice-named-top-20-in-us-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301046205.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 51.66
1.65 %
Adecco Group 39.12
1.53 %
UBS Group 9.11
1.40 %
LafargeHolcim 36.42
0.97 %
ABB 16.71
0.97 %
Lonza Grp 418.60
-0.95 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.40
-1.23 %
Nestle 104.86
-1.26 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
-1.78 %
Sika 158.95
-2.87 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:13
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
06:47
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
21.04.20
Q2 2020 Ag Update
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:44
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie gibt nach
CS-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SMI im Minus -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Wirecard-Aktie springt an: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Idorsia-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Sunrise und Co.: Telekombranche übt harte Kritik am 5G-Entscheid des Bundesrates
Zu diesem drastischen Schritt greift Amazon in der Corona-Krise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Dagegen kann der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegen. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Auch an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB