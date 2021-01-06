5WPR Announces Creation of Specialty Division for Cryptocurrency PR

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of a specialty division focused on PR for the crypto industry. The new specialty focus is a formalization of the agency's experience representing dozens of global leaders in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

The agency has a history of working with established and emerging cryptocurrency platforms including blockchain and cryptocurrency driven marketplaces, trading platforms, crypto real estate companies, and more. Last year 5W guided Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, through the announcement of its hugely consequential purchase of $250M in Bitcoin.

"5WPR has traditionally been an early adapter of emerging industries, and as an agency has been working with cryptocurrency clients for over five years. In this time we've come to understand the nuances of the cryptocurrency community and have developed tried and true strategies to build up successful campaigns and brands," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO of 5WPR. "With the continued success of cryptocurrency platforms and Bitcoin's recent rise to an all-time high, we're thrilled to launch our dedicated crypto pr division."

Services offered to cryptocurrency public relations clients include media relations, targeted outreach to crypto industry publications, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities and celebrity relations.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-announces-creation-of-specialty-division-for-cryptocurrency-pr-301202242.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations