SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’918 -0.1%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0844 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’827 0.0%  Bitcoin 28’813 -4.0%  Dollar 0.9186 0.4%  Öl 74.0 -0.7% 
15.07.2021 19:16:00

5W Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Global Agriculture Technology Leader, Freight Farms

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for Freight Farms, creator of the 'container farm,' and a global leader within the AgTech industry.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

Through their innovative vertical hydroponic farm built inside a container, Freight Farms aims to bring everyone access to sustainable and local food by creating an interconnected network of farms and farmers that empowers anyone to grow food for their community.

The client tasked 5W with executing a robust digital marketing and media relations campaign. The teams will build awareness surrounding the client and their technology through thought leadership, executive profiling, and a digital influencer relations campaign.

"Freight Farms is redefining and simplifying the agriculture industry, while keeping sustainability at the forefront of their practices," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola. "Sustainable practices are top of consumers' minds and becoming increasingly important across America. We're confident that 5W's experience in the AgTech industry will help to spread Freight Farms' brand name and mission to customers across the country."

"We need technology that is doing good; allowing hyper-local access to food and contributing to a more sustainable future," said James Woolard, CMO of Freight Farms. "We are thrilled to be working with 5WPR to increase awareness of how our container farming network can make a positive impact in local communities across the world."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

PR services offered to technology clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Freight Farms
In 2013, Freight Farms debuted the first vertical hydroponic farm built inside an intermodal shipping container with the mission of democratizing and decentralizing the local production of fresh, healthy food. Now with the Greenery S and integral IoT data platform, farmhand®, Freight Farms has the largest network of connected farms in the world, with global customers in 32 countries and 48 U.S. states ranging from entrepreneurs and small business farmers to corporate, hospitality, retail, education, and nonprofit sectors. To learn more, please visit freightfarms.com, or visit us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5w-public-relations-named-agency-of-record-for-global-agriculture-technology-leader-freight-farms-301335029.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:00
Traton will in China angreifen
12:21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
09:39 Marktüberblick: Software AG gesucht
09:21 Vontobel: derimail - Erneuerbare Energien im Fokus
08:32 SMI-Anleger warten auf neue Impulse
07:44 Weekly-Hits: Automobilsektor – Zurück in die Spur / Sea – Im World Wide Web
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
13.07.21 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Siemens Energy-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens Energy kassiert Ergebnisprognose - Probleme bei Gamesa
Kursverluste bei DOGE: Bekannter Dogecoin-Investor wendet sich neuer Kryptowährung zu
SMI gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Dow letztlich behauptet -- SMI gibt schlussendlich nach -- DAX beendet Mittwochshandel auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefer
Apple will 2021 wohl bis zu ein Fünftel mehr iPhones produzieren - Apple-Aktie schliesst in Grün
Bossard-Aktie leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen: Bossard meldet bestes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
Kryptoplattform-Gründer womöglich mit Bitcoins im Milliardenwert auf der Flucht
Klingelnberg-Aktie in Rot: Klingelnberg von Unwetter betroffen - Aktie war vorübergehend vom Handel ausgesetzt
SNB-Aktie verlustreich: WWF nimmt SNB und Finma bei Biodiversitätsrisiken in die Pflicht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit