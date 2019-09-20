+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019

5th Annual 'Heroes Against Heroin' 5K Walk Honors Heroes and Victims of Heroin/Opioid Epidemic

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The John Brower, Jr. Foundation is pleased to announce the 5th Annual "Heroes Against Heroin" 5K Fundraiser Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on the Jones Beach Boardwalk in Wantagh, NY. Hosted by local nonprofit, the John Brower, Jr. Foundation, this family-friendly day full of fun and healthy exercise was created to honor the heroes and victims of the heroin/opioid epidemic while raising awareness about substance abuse in our communities and help raise money to end it.

"Heroes Against Heroin" 5K Walk

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

Registration: 9 a.m. / Walk Begins at: 10 a.m.

Celebration continues until 12 p.m.

at Jones Beach State Park Boardwalk, 1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, NY 11793

Registration is $20 per walker: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-brower-jr-foundation-5th-annual-5k-walk-tickets-71829583217

For 2019, "Heroes Against Heroin" celebrates the lost lives of four local Long Island natives: John Brower, Jr., James Byrnes, Nicholas Dirosse and Charlie Porazzo, Jr. The walk gives community members effected an opportunity to connect with family and friends to spread awareness, share the message of hope, and help raise money in a communal and healing way. The day will include refreshments, raffles and giveaways to celebrate the lives of those we've lost and provide support towards the prevention and education around the heroin and opioid epidemic on Long Island. The registration fee of $20 per walker benefits local charities such as the Outreach Project, a premier provider and champion of quality, life-changing drug and alcohol abuse treatment and training services in New York.

"The Brower family is one of too many Long Island families who have experienced the heartbreak of opioid addiction," said Debra Pantin, president and CEO of Outreach. "We join the Browers in their mission to do all we can to raise awareness for teens and young adults so additional families do not have to lose a loved one to substance abuse. The Brower family has been tremendously generous and devoted to this important cause. We are enormously thankful for their support."

The John Brower Jr. Foundation was established in 2015 by John and Jody Brower in memory of their son John, who lost his life to an opiate addiction at the age of 25. Determined to turn their son's passing into a positive force for change, the motivation for creating the foundation was to help create awareness about the opioid and heroin epidemic and provide help for those who do not have the means to help themselves. The John Brower Jr. Foundation organizes annual fundraising events such as the 5K Walk to help raise awareness for young adults to overcome drug dependency and re-discover life before it is too late. Each year the 5K Walk draws several hundred community members and has raised in excess of $150,000 for local, Long Island-based outreach programs.

"Heroes Against Heroin" Local Sponsors Include: Citibank, Dunkin Donuts, ImpactU.film, Outreach Project, Sterling Bank, TD Bank, and Vanderbilt Financial Group.

About the John Brower, Jr. Foundation: The John Brower Jr. Foundation aspires to become a premier provider of education and assistance in preventing lives from being lost to the horrific opiate and heroin epidemic that plagues our country. We have combined our efforts with those of programs such as the Outreach Program to help provide life-changing drug and alcohol abuse treatment services. We want to shed light on the current issues being faced every day while inspiring individuals and their families to achieve lives of awareness and unlimited potential. For more information and to donate, please visit:  http://www.johnbrowerjrfoundation.org

For photos, interviews or to have a presence during the 5K Walk on Oct. 5, please contact Jeso O'Neill, Director of Communications at Vanderbilt Financial Group: jeso@vblt.com or 631-389-3668 

# # #

