5N Plus Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

MONTREAL, May 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N Plus" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of engineered materials and specialty chemicals, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, 5N Plus took decisive actions to protect its global workforce and operating activities, while seamlessly serving its customer base. Proactive measures prepared the Company to sustainably operate its various sites across the globe and ensure continuity of supply for all customers of 5N Plus, many of whom were designated as "essential businesses". While some of the new measures introduced operational inefficiencies and government orders forced two facilities to shut down, 5N Plus was able to not only serve its orderbook but also significantly improve earnings, ending Q1 2020, well ahead of the same period last year.

Last year, 5N Plus announced that the contributions from refining and recycling activities would decline substantially driven by a shortage of input materials. This was largely because the key suppliers of complex feed had begun to withhold their materials, declaring historically low metal notations as the cause. Later in the year the Company indicated that it expected this situation to continue for several quarters with 15-20% adverse impact on the Company's Adjusted EBITDA1. In Q1 2020, the Eco-Friendly Materials segment experienced this impact. In addition, mandatory plant shutdowns ordered by local governments further impacted this segment. Despite these challenges, margin expansion in the other businesses within Eco-Friendly Materials more than compensated for other shortfalls.

In Q1 2020, the Electronic Materials segment delivered substantial earnings growth as compared to the same period last year, despite the aforementioned headwinds in recycling and refining activities. This growth was driven by margin expansion across nearly all businesses. 5N Plus has resolved nearly all operating challenges associated with the production of its new products. Favorable product mix and increased sales of specialty semiconductors have significantly increased the segments earnings, expanding the Adjusted EBITDA margin1 to 29% for the quarter versus 20% during the same period last year.

The Company's balance sheet remained healthy with adequate resources to support current businesses along with future growth activities. 5N Plus has continued to invest in projects with clear pay-back benefit and those that improve employee health and safety and reduce the Company's environmental footprint. Despite steep declines in metal notations in 2019, the book value of metal inventory remains well aligned with market notations.

As of the end of March 2020, the backlog1 was reduced by 14 days as compared to the same period last year, and 55 days as compared to Q4 2019. Much of this was driven by the bankruptcy filing of a customer's customer. Notwithstanding this extraordinary event, shift of mix between short versus long-term contracts can cause significant changes to the backlog and booking1 figures. From time to time, the Company may elect to alter this mix in order to enhance pricing leverage. The Company ended the quarter with a healthy backlog of 188 days of sales outstanding.

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company reported the following:

Adjusted EBITDA 1 and EBITDA 1 for the first quarter of 2020 reached $6.9 million and $6.2 million compared to $5.6 million and $4.2 million during the same quarter of 2019, positively impacted by higher overall downstream volume and stable metal notations during the quarter, mitigating the contribution shortfall from Recycling and Refining activities due to low metal notations.

and EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 reached and compared to and during the same quarter of 2019, positively impacted by higher overall downstream volume and stable metal notations during the quarter, mitigating the contribution shortfall from Recycling and Refining activities due to low metal notations. Revenue for Q1 2020 reached $50.0 million compared to $51.4 million for Q1 2019 with the net difference attributed to the relatively lower metal notations for the period, while overall volume of product sold in Q1 2020 was higher than the same period last year.

compared to for Q1 2019 with the net difference attributed to the relatively lower metal notations for the period, while overall volume of product sold in Q1 2020 was higher than the same period last year. Gross Margin 1 expanded from 22.4% in Q1 2019 to 24.4% in Q1 2020, despite operating inefficiencies attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, abetted by the sale of products with lower metal content and higher value-added revenue.

expanded from 22.4% in Q1 2019 to 24.4% in Q1 2020, despite operating inefficiencies attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, abetted by the sale of products with lower metal content and higher value-added revenue. Annualized Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 1 reached 10.6% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 8.2% for the full year of 2019.

reached 10.6% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 8.2% for the full year of 2019. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.6 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.01 per share for the same period last year.

or per share compared to a net loss of or per share for the same period last year. As of March 31, 2020 , Net debt 1 stood at $38.1 million compared to $35.0 million at the end of 2019, impacted by additional working capital and contingency planning given the current global business environment.

, Net debt stood at million compared to at the end of 2019, impacted by additional working capital and contingency planning given the current global business environment. On March 5, 2020 , 5N Plus announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had approved its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). From March 9, 2020 to March 31, 2020 , 5N Plus purchased and cancelled 771,200 of the Company's shares. Under the NCIB plan, 5N Plus has the right to purchase a maximum of 2,000,000 common shares for cancellation up to March 8, 2021 , representing approximately 2.4% of the 83,401,558 common shares issued and outstanding as of February 25, 2020 .

, 5N Plus announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had approved its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). From to , 5N Plus purchased and cancelled 771,200 of the Company's shares. Under the NCIB plan, 5N Plus has the right to purchase a maximum of 2,000,000 common shares for cancellation up to , representing approximately 2.4% of the 83,401,558 common shares issued and outstanding as of . Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company had expected 25-35% growth in Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 versus that of 2019 despite suboptimal conditions in upstream activities. Considering the current COVID-19 environment, the Company finds it prudent not to provide a guidance for 2020 at this time.

__________ 1 See Non-IFRS Measures

Arjang Roshan, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "Over the past several quarters, our aim has been to markedly improve the fundamentals of 5N Plus including migration toward market-essential products with more value-added activities and higher margins, enhancing cost structure, improving operating fundamentals while ensuring the Company's balance sheet is strong and business risk mitigated." Mr. Roshan added "We believe this preparation is exactly what is needed for a company to emerge stronger and more competitive in the post-pandemic world." Mr. Roshan concluded "I am pleased by our Company's performance in light of the challenges faced in the recent past and would like to express my gratitude to our employees across the globe."

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA means net earnings (loss) before interest expenses, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA because we believe it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of our ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA as defined above before impairment of inventories, share-based compensation expense, impairment of non-current assets, litigation and restructuring costs (income), gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, foreign exchange and derivatives loss (gain). We use adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a meaningful measure of the operating performance of our ongoing business without the effects of certain expenses. The definition of this non-IFRS measure used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.



Gross margin is a measure we use to monitor the sales contribution after paying cost of sales excluding depreciation and impairment inventory charge. We also expressed this measure in percentage of revenues by dividing the gross margin value by the total revenue.



Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Any introduced IFRS 16 reporting measures in reference to lease liabilities are excluded from the calculation. We use this measure as an indicator of our overall financial position.



Backlog represents the expected orders we have received but have not yet executed and that are expected to translate into sales within the next twelve months expressed in number of days.

Bookings represent orders received during the period considered, expressed in days, and are calculated by adding revenues to the increase or decrease in backlog for the period considered divided by annualized year revenues. We use backlog to provide an indication of expected future revenues in days, and bookings to determine our ability to sustain and increase our revenues.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) is a non-IFRS financial measure, calculated by dividing the annualized Adjusted EBIT by capital employed at the end of the period. Adjusted EBIT is calculated as the Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation of PPE and amortization of intangible assets (adjusted for accelerated depreciation charge, if any). Capital employed is the sum of the accounts receivable, the inventory, the PPE, the goodwill and intangibles less trade and accrued liabilities (adjusted for exceptional items). We use ROCE to measure the return on capital employed, whether the financing is through equity or debt. In our view, this measure provides useful information to determine if capital invested in the Company yields competitive returns. The usefulness of ROCE is limited by the fact that it is a ratio and not providing information as to the absolute amount of our net income, debt or equity. It also excludes certain items from the calculation and other companies may use a similar measure but calculate it differently.

About 5N Plus Inc.

5N Plus is a leading global producer of engineered materials and specialty chemicals with integrated recycling and refining assets to manage the sustainability of its business model. The Company is headquartered in Montreal, Québec, Canada and operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in several locations in Europe, the Americas and Asia. 5N Plus deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to manufacture products which are used as enabling precursors by its customers in a number of advanced electronics, optoelectronics, pharmaceutical, health, renewable energy and industrial applications. Many of the materials produced by 5N Plus are critical for the functionality and performance of the products and systems produced by its customers, many of whom are leaders within their industry.

5N PLUS INC. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of United States dollars) (unaudited)

March 31 2020 December 31 2019

$ $ Assets



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 22,006 20,065 Accounts receivable 34,748 28,477 Inventories 79,542 83,367 Income tax receivable 5,614 5,433 Other current assets 4,919 7,371 Total current assets 146,829 144,713 Property, plant and equipment 57,730 58,590 Right-of-use assets 5,720 6,050 Intangible assets 10,665 10,990 Deferred tax assets 7,811 8,425 Other assets 1,113 1,174 Total non-current assets 83,039 85,229 Total assets 229,868 229,942 Liabilities



Current



Trade and accrued liabilities 27,581 32,066 Income tax payable 4,103 3,374 Current portion of long-term debt 98 107 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,405 1,469 Total current liabilities 33,187 37,016 Long-term debt 60,000 55,000 Deferred tax liabilities 267 269 Employee benefit plan obligation 13,959 15,398 Derivatives financial liabilities 358 - Lease liabilities 4,455 4,767 Other liabilities 195 195 Total non-current liabilities 79,234 75,629 Total liabilities 112,421 112,645





Equity 117,447 117,297 Total liabilities and equity 229,868 229,942

5N PLUS INC. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the three-month periods ended March 31 (in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)



2020 2019



$ $ Revenue

49,954 51,413 Cost of sales

40,460 42,800 Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,891 5,516 Other expenses (income), net

1,015 1,800



46,366 50,116 Operating earnings

3,588 1,297







Financial expense





Interest on long-term debt

682 689 Imputed interest and other interest expense

217 714 Foreign exchange and derivative loss

449 287



1,348 1,690 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

2,240 (393) Income tax expense (recovery)





Current

1,337 1,240 Deferred

311 (484)



1,648 756 Net earnings (loss)

592 (1,149) Attributable to:





Equity holders of 5N Plus Inc.

592 (1,149)



592 (1,149)







Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of 5N Plus Inc.

0.01 (0.01) Basic earnings (loss) per share

0.01 (0.01) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.01 (0.01)

5N PLUS INC. For the three-month periods ended March 31 (in thousands of United States dollars, except per share information) (unaudited)







Revenue by Segment and Gross Margin









Q1 2020 Q1 2019



$ $ Electronic Materials

19,784 20,294 Eco-Friendly Materials

30,170 31,119 Total revenue

49,954 51,413 Cost of sales

(40,460) (42,800) Depreciation included in cost of sales

2,685 2,922 Gross margin1

12,179 11,535 Gross margin percentage1

24.4% 22.4%

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA











Q1 2020 Q1 2019



$ $ Revenue

49,954 51,413 Adjusted operating expenses1*

(43,097) (45,801) Adjusted EBITDA1

6,857 5,612 Impairment of inventory

- - Share-based compensation expense

(170) (1,137) Foreign exchange and derivative loss

(449) (287) EBITDA1

6,238 4,188 Interest on long-term debt, imputed interest and other interest expense

899 1,403 Depreciation and amortization

3,099 3,178 Earnings (loss) before income taxes

2,240 (393) Income tax expense (recovery)





Current

1,337 1,240 Deferred

311 (484)



1,648 756 Net earnings (loss)

592 (1,149)







Basic earnings (loss) per share

$0.01 ($0.01) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.01 ($0.01) *Excluding share-based compensation expense, impairment of inventory and depreciation and amortization.





Net Debt











As at March 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2019

$ $ Bank indebtedness - - Long-term debt including current portion 60,098 55,107 Total Debt1 60,098 55,107 Cash and cash equivalents (22,006) (20,065) Net Debt1 38,092 35,042

__________ 1 See Non-IFRS Measures

SOURCE 5N Plus Inc.