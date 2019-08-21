21.08.2019 14:06:00

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 - November 3

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) event, PT Expo China 2019 (PTEXPO19), will be held from October 31 to November 3 in Beijing, China, showcasing a world of 5G and other next-gen ICTs.

The event, hosted by Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is reputed as the country's 5G flagship event. With China officially entering the first year of 5G commercialization, the industry looks to the event to highlight practical 5G cases in various industries, their different scenarios, and business models.

More than 60,000 attendees from all of the ICT ecosystem's sectors are predicted to gather, as well as over 400 leading companies and organizations that will exhibit or speak at the conference sessions, including China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Tower, CAICT, China Satcom, Potevio, CICT, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, Ericson, Qualcomm, Intel, Nvida, Deloitte, iFlytek, UNISOC and more.

An immersive thematic exhibition, Smarter Tech, Better Life, will be set up to showcase 5G's practices in 4K+8K videos, connected cars, digital health, smart education, smart city and many other intelligent terminals. The thematic exhibition aims to create a lifestyle smarter and better through various and universal technologies, beneficial to all -- not based on region, on socio-economic levels, or backgrounds.

The event's conference program ICT China High Level Forum is known for the release of China's national 5G trial results over the past three years. This year, more than ten thematic forums, summits and launch events are scheduled around network innovations and next-gen ICTs' applications in the traditional manufacturing and consumption area. Potential discussions between the ICT industry and the vertical markets are called for to achieve full potential of 5G, AI, Industrial Internet, Big Data, and more.

The registration for PTEXPO19 is already open. Attendees can register through the event's website to join this big ICT gathering: www.ptexpo.com.cn/en/index

 

