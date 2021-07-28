54 Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Earn 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds, which provide vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top camping and RV resort destinations around the country, announced that 54 of their properties received the 2021 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice award. Two winners received the award for the first time in 2021, Lake & Shore RV Resort and White Oak Shores. The remaining 52 properties are multi-year recipients, including 26 properties that are Tripadvisor Hall of Fame winners after receiving the prestigious award for at least five consecutive years. These Hall of Famers include popular locations like Lake Conroe RV Resort, Verde Valley, and Gettysburg Farm.

Tripadvisor collects the customer reviews, ratings, and saves shared by travelers across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the very best destinations with the Travelers' Choice award. Only about 10% of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.

"Having 54 of our properties recognized with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award, with nearly half of them elevated to the Hall of Fame, really sets the value of the customer experience at our RV resorts and campgrounds apart," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "This recognition is a testament to the tremendous work of our management teams across our portfolio and the overall experience they provide to our customers."

Guests can visit RVontheGo.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages and even tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation. Providing a positive customer experience where guests feel at ease about their vacation choice is a goal across the more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds in the portfolio.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, a business must maintain an overall Tripadvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have received a minimum number of reviews in the 12-month period in which the data was analyzed, and been listed on Tripadvisor for at least one year.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 200 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising more than 80,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information please visit RVontheGo.com.

