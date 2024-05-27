Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’932 -0.3%  SPI 15’936 -0.3%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’693 0.0%  Euro 0.9929 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’035 0.0%  Gold 2’334 0.2%  Bitcoin 63’000 1.5%  Dollar 0.9151 0.0%  Öl 82.2 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Lonza1384101
Top News
Novartis veröffentlicht vielversprechende Forschungsresultate: Atrasentan und Fabhalta
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
US-Verkehrsbehörde weitet Untersuchungen gegen Googles Schwesterfirma Waymo aus
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Suche...
0% Kommission
BES a Aktie [Valor: 126042360 / ISIN: US08653C6012]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.05.2024 05:00:08

50th Anniversary of China-Malaysia Diplomatic Relations : BEST Express Malaysia Innovates Melaka's Logistics Landscape

finanzen.net zero BES a-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

BES a
2.06 USD 8.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 27/05/2024 / 05:00 CET/CEST

MALACCA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2024 - This year commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, an occasion celebrated with enthusiasm across the nation, especially in the vibrant Jonker Street of Melaka. BEST Express Malaysia, established in Melaka four years ago, has been at the forefront of providing efficient, reliable, and customer-centric logistics services. By incorporating modern conveniences and advanced technologies, BEST Express Malaysia is meeting diverse logistics needs, supporting local businesses, and driving regional economic growth.

495364-image-1-jpeg-550x.jpeg
In 2024, as Malaysia and China mark 50 years of diplomatic ties, BEST Express Malaysia enhances Melaka's logistics landscape with cutting-edge solutions and community-focused services.

BEST Inc Malaysia CEO, Gavin Lu, expressed, "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, we being a Chinese company rooted in Malaysia, take pride in witnessing this historic moment. Our excellence and innovation in logistics further strengthen the close ties between the two countries."

"Melaka's rich culture and history have provided us excellent opportunities to support local businesses and residents. Our goal is to blend the city's historical significance with modern logistics solutions, ensuring the community enjoys seamless and efficient delivery services. BEST Express Malaysia is committed to leveraging local talent, contributing to the economy, and fostering community development. Our advanced technology and customer-centric services enhance the experiences of residents and businesses, making each delivery more than just a parcel , but a link connecting people to unique heritage of Melaka."

He stated that BEST Express Malaysia is dedicated to establishing the BEST brand in Melaka, with a commitment to long-term investment in strengthening relationships with the community. Their services are tailored to meet the unique needs of the local community, from individuals to businesses, ensuring top-notch service and reliability.

"Our objective is to be Melaka's trusted and reliable partner, providing exceptional service and prioritizing customer satisfaction. BEST Express Malaysia is more than just a courier company; our comprehensive logistics solutions—including cargo delivery, cross-border logistics, supply chain solutions, and SaaS—are ready to support the diverse needs of our customers, driving growth and success throughout the region."

Looking forward, BEST Express Malaysia will continue to drive development through innovation, optimizing the logistics network and service levels to meet rapidly changing market demands. The logistic service provider is confident that through continuous technological upgrades and service innovations, not only they can provide customers with superior logistics experiences, but also make greater contribution to the economic wealth of Melaka and Malaysia as a whole.

Additionally, BEST Express Malaysia will deepen collaboration with local communities and businesses to bolster local economic development. By constantly enhancing service quality and customer satisfaction, they aim to inject new vitality into the historic city of Melaka, making modern logistics technology a bridge connecting tradition and the future.

"To further promote the development logistics sector in Melaka, BEST Express Malaysia is actively seeking new talents and partners to join our team. We strongly believe that by bringing together various talents and resources, we can jointly advance logistics innovation and development in Melaka, creating a more efficient and modern logistics ecosystem. We look forward to work with more partners to create a brighter future together," said Gavin.

In this milestone year, BEST Express Malaysia stands with the people of Melaka, embracing a brighter future together. They promise to continuously uphold the "customer-centric" philosophy, improving service quality and customer satisfaction, and demonstrating their long-term commitment to Melaka and its residents through concrete actions.

Hashtag: #BESTInc #BESTExpress #Logistics #Cargo #BESTCargo #CrossBorder #Fulfillment #SaaS #Supplychain

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEST Inc

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain.

BEST Inc started its business mapping for Southeast Asia market expansion in 2018. The group completed its express delivery network coverage in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2020, and opened up the cross-border logistics network between China and Southeast Asia.

Started with express delivery network in Southeast Asia market, BEST Inc has gradually built-up its global warehouses, cross-border networks, and cargo networks.

225647
News Source: BEST Inc Malaysia

27/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1911101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Analysen zu BEST Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

24.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Ford, Tesla
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
24.05.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.05.2024
24.05.24 Nestlé verhindert neues Jahreshoch
24.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rücksetzer nach dem neuen Rekordhoch
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
22.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Fed und KI im Fokus
22.05.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.64 19.53 SS3MXU
Short 12’695.05 13.09 7CSSMU
Short 13’134.31 8.82 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’931.70 24.05.2024 17:30:12
Long 11’420.00 19.89
Long 11’180.00 12.67
Long 10’674.76 8.86 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?
Novartis veröffentlicht vielversprechende Forschungsresultate: Atrasentan und Fabhalta
Bill Gates plant möglicherweise Verkauf seiner Yachten: Rückkehr zu alten Spitzenplätzen der Forbes Milliardärsliste in Aussicht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla-Aktie: Cybertruck sorgt für gespaltene Meinungen
Tesla-Aktie: Cybertruck-Kontroversen - Teslas neuestes Wunderwerk sorgt für geteilte Meinungen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Warum der Euro zum US-Dollar zulegt - auch zum Franken stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit