20.12.2019 00:00:00

5 Ways to Prevent a Visit to an Emergency Dentist, From Kane Dental in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preventing a dental emergency is about using a teeth-first approach to life.  This means considering the protection of the teeth in choices about things like food and sports. Good oral health is the cornerstone of prevention and a big part of the five ways to prevent a dental emergency.

1 - Regular visits with a dentist

Dental emergencies often bring on sudden pain. The pain is sudden, but the condition of the tooth is not. Typically, dental emergencies happen over a long period of time and the pain is what causes a patient to see a dentist. A dentist will be looking for signs of gum disease, jaw alignment problems, cracked teeth that may be at risk of breaking and crowns or fillings that may be starting to loosen. Having an exam once or twice per year can catch the early signs of tooth and root decay. 

2 - Good oral hygiene 

Aside from accidents, it's uncommon for someone with good oral hygiene to have a dental emergency. Often they brush and floss enough to keep bacteria from growing. Brushing at least twice per day and flossing daily helps to prevent plaque build-up. 

3 - A teeth first diet 

Lots of people talk about what foods are good for the mind and body but few talk about which foods are good for the teeth.  Many sugary and processed foods are also acidic. Eating and drinking acidic foods or drinks can eat away at the enamel on teeth.  Avoid soda, sugary snacks, processed foods and alcohol. Stick to whole foods without many added ingredients. 

4 - Protect your teeth 

Mouthguards are important but often overlooked. Wear a mouthguard for any physical activity. Working on a job site, tossing the ball in the backyard, chopping wood and rock climbing are activities that require the use of a mouthguard to prevent dental emergencies.  When in doubt, wear one. 

5 - Use your teeth for chewing 

Don't use teeth for something they are not meant to be used for.  Using teeth to gnaw through plastic or open bottle caps puts them at high risk for damage. Use teeth for chewing food only. 

Dentists in Aventura with Emergency Hours:

Dentists in Aventura at Kane Dental offer emergency hours to the Miami Community. Their team has provided over five decades of dedicated service to the Aventura area. Their office has weekend hours for dental emergencies. besides cleanings, they offer bridges, crowns, dental implants, Invisalign and veneers. They also offer bonding and Zoom whitening. Go to www.kanedental.com for information.

To schedule a consult and prevent dental emergencies, residents should call 305-882-9535

Related Images

kane-dental-offers-bridges-crowns.png
Kane Dental offers bridges, crowns, dental implants, Invisalign and veneers. Kane Dental also offers services like bonding and Zoom whitening.
Go to www.kanedental.com for information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-ways-to-prevent-a-visit-to-an-emergency-dentist-from-kane-dental-in-aventura-300978027.html

SOURCE Kane Dental

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
19.12.19
Weekly-Hits: Cloud Computing & Lebensmittelbranche
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Schindler-Aktie gibt ab: Verwaltungsrat verkauft weitere Anteile
Tesla will Preise für Model 3 in China offenbar senken - Tesla-Aktie legt zu
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
ABB mit Änderungen in der Konzernleitung - Verkauf von Joint Ventures in Shanghai abgeschlossen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit Zuwächsen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Anleger in Deutschland hielten sich zurück. An den asiatischen Märkten wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;