17.08.2019 00:00:00

5 Ways to Keep Your Cat Happy and Healthy

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) While cats can be quite independent animals, they still rely on their pet parents to maintain their well-being. It's up to pet owners to provide the adequate care, nutrition and home environment to ensure their furry friends live long and healthy lives.

Consider these tips and visit temptationstreats.com and iams.com for further guidance on raising healthy and happy cats.

Photos courtesy of Fotolia

1.  Designate a Special Spot – Make sure your cat has a space in the home where he can be unbothered and relax. This space can also be somewhere your cat can hide or snuggle up. Putting a cat tree with a lookout in a quiet spot can give your pet a perfect place for a catnap.

Photos courtesy of Fotolia

2.  Provide a Healthy Diet – Diet is a vital part of your cat's health and wellness, and it's important to find a food that caters to your pet's specific needs and preferences. Look for food that fits your cat's needs like senior care, hairball control and oral care, so he receives the best nutrition at every life stage. For example, IAMS™ formulas provide wet and dry food options tailored to your pet's age, activity level and dietary needs.

Photos courtesy of Fotolia

3.  Regular Checkups – Cats are notoriously secretive about how they are feeling. Scheduling regular visits with your local veterinarian for vaccinations and checkups can ensure your pets are as healthy as they can be. Ask your vet how often you should schedule appointments, as every cat requires unique care.

Photos courtesy of Fotolia

4.  Groom Regularly – While cats may not need regular baths, they do sometimes need a little extra TLC to look their best. Depending on breed and lifestyle, each cat requires a different grooming routine. Longhaired cats should be brushed regularly to keep their coats nice and shiny while indoor cats may need their nails trimmed more frequently to avoid scratching.

Photos courtesy of Fotolia

5.  Playtime with Toys and Treats – Enrichment and bonding are key factors in a pet's well-being. Providing stimuli, like toys or scratching surfaces, encourages your furry friend's curiosity and natural behavior. Dedicate time each day to play and snuggle up with your cat to solidify your bond. A simple shake of a bag of treats, such as TEMPTATIONS™ treats, can make your cat come running and signal it's time to play.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-ways-to-keep-your-cat-happy-and-healthy-300903136.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
16.08.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.08.19
Volatilität am Ölmarkt bleibt sehr hoch
16.08.19
SMI - die Volatilität nimmt zu
16.08.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Alibaba-Aktie schiesst hoch: Alibaba meldet Gewinnsprung
KW 33: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gurit-Aktie legt zu: Deutlich mehr Gewinn und Umsatz im erste Halbjahr
Pargesa-Aktien nehmen Handel höher wieder auf
Airopack-Aktie verliert rund 20 Prozent: Aktionäre verweigern an GV vier Verwaltungsräten die Entlastung
Syngenta-Aktie: ChemChina will wohl Syngenta wieder an die Börse bringen
Kommt WeWork deutlich schneller an die Börse als gedacht?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB