SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 15’419 0.0%  Dow 34’283 -0.4%  DAX 15’554 -0.3%  Euro 1.0971 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’090 -0.8%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’976 0.8%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 74.6 -1.8% 
29.06.2021 01:03:00

5 Things to Know Before Buying Delta-8, The Cannabis Radar Explains

NASHVILLE, Ark., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivan Green, Editor of The Cannabis Radar, Nashville's very own award-winning cannabis journalist, wrote a blog post recently explaining the things people should know before buying Delta-8 products. A recent survey depicted that people don't know what Delta-8 really is, but they are still buying it to get high. Delta-8 THC has been turning heads this year for both recreational and medical purposes. Hence The Cannabis Radar released a blog post with all the information that people would need to get started with Delta-8.

Delta-8 vs. CBD: Delta-8 and CBD are very different. In fact, Delta-8 is more similar to Delta-9 than it is to CBD. While Delta-8 THC binds endocannabinoid, CBD does not, which causes the high. So in comparing the two, CBD products are ideal if people don't want to get high. However, for a mild high, Delta-8 is ideal.

Delta-8 may be a THC, but it is not like Delta-9 THC. Matt Baum at Ministry of Hemp said, "Delta-8 is like the less potent & less psychoactive brother of weed, that doesn't get you anxiety if you take too much." The first-time effect of Delta-8 varies from one user to the next. People should wait for one hour before redosing and they should always start small. 

Consumers should be aware that Delta-8 shows up on the drug test. For urinal tests, it may show up between 1-6 weeks after taking it, depending on the human being and level of usage. To avoid failing a drug test, The Cannabis Radar advises discontinuing the usage several weeks before the test. Regular water intake will also hasten the metabolic process and help flush it out.

The best way to take Delta-8 THC will depend on the consumers' goal. Delta-8 can be taken by vaping, edibles & tinctures. Vaping Delta-8 THC has the best bioavailability and edibles the lowest.

The Cannabis Radar recommends asking brands a lot of questions before buying Delta-8 products. People should also check the lab reports, and look at the type of extraction used to make the products. Their favorite producer of Delta-8 is Exhale Wellness; they ranked them #1 on their Delta-8 brand list.

About The Cannabis Radar
The Cannabis Radar is a resource for people who are looking to try Cannabis products for the first time.

Email: Ivan@thecannabisradar.com
Website: Thecannabisradar.com

Related Images

delta-8-gummies.jpg
Delta 8 gummies

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-things-to-know-before-buying-delta-8-the-cannabis-radar-explains-301321371.html

SOURCE The Cannabis Radar

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

28.06.21 Anpfiff zur zweiten Halbzeit
28.06.21 SMI kämpft mit 12.000er-Marke
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten die Gewinner des Wasserstoff-Booms werden
Polyphor-Aktie zum Handelsschluss implodiert: Polyphor erleidet Forschungsrückschlag und überdenkt eigene Zukunft
UBS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Französisches Gericht weist Beschwerde ab - Hamers sieht Nachholbedarf beim Strukturwandel - Heimarbeit für Mitarbeiter auch nach Corona
US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich tiefer
"Unaufhaltsame" Trends: Hier sehen Citi-Experten starke Wachstums-Chancen
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Enspryng-Medikament - Roche-Aktie gefragt
Entlang der Seidenstrasse: Tesla präsentiert längste Supercharger-Route in China
United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen - United-Aktie gibt ab
Idorsia-Aktie im Plus: Idorsia startet Phase-III-Zulassungsstudie mit Selatogrel bei Herzinfarkt
Boeing-Aktie verliert: FAA bemängelt Softwareprobleme bei Boeing 777X - Nicht für Zulassung bereit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit