5 Pillars of Desa ParkCity: The Most Desirable Township in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkCity will be launching a first-of-its-kind condo development, Park Place, in Q3 of 2020. Spanning over 4.55 acres, the Park Place project will stand at 53 storeys high with a total of 537 units.

Aiming to incorporate a fresh concept that includes public working space without infringing on privacy, Park Place integrates post-MCO home features - high speed internet, gated and guarded security, good ventilation, substantial green areas and natural lighting.

With these features, Park Place is set to become an exciting high-rise living space offering a balanced and holistic lifestyle incorporating working, social and private spaces to the home.

Desa ParkCity (DPC) first made its mark in 2002 through innovative placemaking and housing concepts. Today, it is one of the most sought-after townships for Malaysians to call home.

With a population of 16,500 residents, DPC's success is mainly due to the successful application of 5 pillars within its development - family, community, convenience, neighbourhood and connectivity.

Once a barren quarry

When ParkCity Group began developing the area in 1999, the planning and construction were challenging due to poor soil condition and presence of granite.

But evidently, DPC has become one of the most connected townships in Kuala Lumpur, providing easy access between homes, shops and park, and also other major hotspots.

A thriving environment for families

One of the most defining DPC features is the lively and pet-friendly Central Park. Envisioned to be an escape from city bustle, this is where families bond over picnics, peaceful walks, children's playtime or even workouts.

Available park amenities surrounding the idyllic Central Lake include tree-lined wide jogging paths, walking pathways, child-proof children's playground and iconic park benches. There's also a wide array of plant species incorporated throughout its environment.

Cultivating a close-knit community

As an escape from a stressful day, The ParkCity Club is built with a wide selection of first-class facilities for relationship-building sports and relaxation activities. These include synthetic grass tennis courts, a multi-purpose hall with badminton courts, multifunctional dance studio, aerobic and yoga classes.

To end a workout, the Olympic-length swimming pool is a perfect spot to cool down and unwind.

Redefining convenience

To provide convenience like no other, DPC has The Waterfront, an iconic retail entertainment centre and Plaza Arkadia, a British colonial-style architecture "lifestyle destination" that provide families with basic daily necessities.

Younger residents can also be enrolled to The International School @ ParkCity, while homebuyers seeking for healthcare can refer to the ParkCity Medical Centre.

An exceptional township design

ParkCity Group provides seamless opportunities to enjoy moments while inspiring togetherness and friendship in cultivating a lively neighborhood. With numerous property types that cater to different needs, DPC homes range from parkhomes and apartments to parkfront condos, and many more.

These neighbourhoods are enhanced with meandering walkways, invigorating landscapes, waterparks and wonderful gathering spots to encourage interactions.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200826/2899883-1

SOURCE ParkCity