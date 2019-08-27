5,200 Alaska Airlines employees ratify new five-year agreements

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5,200 Alaska Airlines employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted to ratify two new five-year agreements. The two agreements cover the nearly 4,500 clerical, office and passenger service employees and more than 700 ramp service and stores agent employees.

"We are proud of these five-year agreements," said Jenny Wetzel, vice president of labor relations. "Clearly, our IAM employees felt the same way. This process was a great example of how collaboration can work to achieve improvements for both our employees' futures and the long-term success of the company."

The two new agreements include wage increases, work security and retirement enhancements among other improvements.

"IAM members at Alaska Airlines can be proud of these agreements as they provide the pay, job protections and better health benefits that they deserve," said IAM District 142 President and Directing General Chairman Dave Supplee. "These contracts provide a strong foundation on which to continue building improvements that will better the lives of IAM members at Alaska Airlines."

Collective bargaining agreements in the airline industry do not expire, they become amendable. Once an agreement becomes amendable, that agreement remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

