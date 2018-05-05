05.05.2018 04:20:00

5,000 Whitby Hydro customers without power at 9:20 p.m.

Crews expected to restore electricity service within four hours

WHITBY, ON, May 4, 2018 /CNW/ - At 9:20 p.m., approximately 5,000 Whitby Hydro customers are without power because of an outage caused by damaging winds.

Earlier this evening, an outage affected approximately 20,000 customers. Whitby Hydro crews responded immediately and have been able to restore power to the majority of those customers. The remaining 5,000 customers are expected to have their electricity back on within four hours.

Whitby Hydro reminds members of the public to stay well away from any downed powerline they may encounter (at least 33 feet or 10 meters) and call our after-hours emergency line at 1 844-278-1432 to report it.

Further updates on the status of ongoing power restoration will be issued as soon as new information is available.

SOURCE Whitby Hydro

