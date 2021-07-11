SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
11.07.2021 19:42:00

4KUniverse 4K TV Network Debuts 'Chief of Staff Access'

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4KUniverse, America's 1st4K HDR TV Network and streaming service, today announces the availability of its All-Access VIP subscription tier called 'Chief of Staff Access'. It is one of the first instances where a streaming service offers a plan that also gives access to in-person benefits and entertainment.

4KUniverse Network logo. Courtesy of 4KUniverse, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4KUniverse TV Network Debuts 'Chief of Staff Access'

'Chief of Staff Access' is 4KUniverse's most expensive tier costing $360/year. With 'Chief of Staff Access' on 4KUniverse, consumers receive the following benefits year-round:

  • All the benefits of the Basic Plan ($10/month) and the Family Plan ($100/year)
  • The ability watch MPA Rated R movies on 4KUniverse
  • VIP All-Access Pass to all in-person events hosted by 4KUniverse, including red carpet movie premieres, screenings, parties, concerts, and 4Kniverse's future theme parks
  • Lock in $10/month subscription price with no price increases
  • Watch 4K HDR resolution movie premieres 6 months before Basic Plan and Family Plan subscribers
  • Free 4KUniverse merch drops, including branded hats, hoodies and T-shirts

    • 4KUniverse's 'Chief of Staff Access' is equivalent to the Disney+ 'Premier Access' Tier and is reserved for future Hollywood tentpole movies, blockbusters, and premier titles that will also play in movie theaters. In terms of the year-round benefits, 4KUniverse 'Chief of Staff Access' is building out its offerings similar in nature to Amazon Prime.

    Reserve your 'Chief of Staff Access' subscription today by going to www.4KUniverse.com

    About 4KUniverse

    Founded in 2016 by Matthew Mancinelli, 4KUniverse is America's 1st 4K HDR TV Network. The network consists of a 24-hour general entertainment 4K Cable TV channel and a direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service priced at $10/month. Our one-of-a-kind TV Network features eye-popping visuals 4X the number of pixels as HD, vibrant colors thanks to WCG (wide color gamut), HDR (High Dynamic Range), and provides the perfect companion to the tens of millions of 4K TV's currently in American households. 4KUniverse is a much-welcomed addition to the traditional Cable TV package and 'streaming wars.' It even has its own sort of world, called the 4KUniverse Multiverse. This world is filled with hundreds of movie characters, storylines, Heroes, Villains, love interests, and wars. For more information, please visit: www.4KUniverse.com

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4kuniverse-4k-tv-network-debuts-chief-of-staff-access-301331143.html

    SOURCE 4KUniverse

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

    Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

    Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

    Inside

    09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
    09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
    09.07.21 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
    09.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
    08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
    08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
    07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
    01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
    Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
    Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
    Aktien-Token: Eine Kurzerklärung
    KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
    Smartes Fahren: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO vergrössert China-Präsenz mit neuem Unternehmen
    Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
    Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Stadler könnte in Österreich Milliardenauftrag erhalten
    Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
    BioNTech-Aktie kräftig im Plus: Auffrischungs-Impfung mit BioNTech/Pfizer-Vakzin wahrscheinlich erforderlich

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit