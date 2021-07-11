4KUniverse 4K TV Network Debuts 'Chief of Staff Access'

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4KUniverse, America's 1st4K HDR TV Network and streaming service, today announces the availability of its All-Access VIP subscription tier called 'Chief of Staff Access'. It is one of the first instances where a streaming service offers a plan that also gives access to in-person benefits and entertainment.

4KUniverse TV Network Debuts 'Chief of Staff Access'

'Chief of Staff Access' is 4KUniverse's most expensive tier costing $360/year. With 'Chief of Staff Access' on 4KUniverse, consumers receive the following benefits year-round:

All the benefits of the Basic Plan ( $10 /month) and the Family Plan ( $100 /year)

The ability watch MPA Rated R movies on 4KUniverse

VIP All-Access Pass to all in-person events hosted by 4KUniverse, including red carpet movie premieres, screenings, parties, concerts, and 4Kniverse's future theme parks

Lock in $10 /month subscription price with no price increases

Watch 4K HDR resolution movie premieres 6 months before Basic Plan and Family Plan subscribers

Free 4KUniverse merch drops, including branded hats, hoodies and T-shirts

4KUniverse's 'Chief of Staff Access' is equivalent to the Disney+ 'Premier Access' Tier and is reserved for future Hollywood tentpole movies, blockbusters, and premier titles that will also play in movie theaters. In terms of the year-round benefits, 4KUniverse 'Chief of Staff Access' is building out its offerings similar in nature to Amazon Prime.

Reserve your 'Chief of Staff Access' subscription today by going to www.4KUniverse.com

About 4KUniverse

Founded in 2016 by Matthew Mancinelli, 4KUniverse is America's 1st 4K HDR TV Network. The network consists of a 24-hour general entertainment 4K Cable TV channel and a direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service priced at $10/month. Our one-of-a-kind TV Network features eye-popping visuals 4X the number of pixels as HD, vibrant colors thanks to WCG (wide color gamut), HDR (High Dynamic Range), and provides the perfect companion to the tens of millions of 4K TV's currently in American households. 4KUniverse is a much-welcomed addition to the traditional Cable TV package and 'streaming wars.' It even has its own sort of world, called the 4KUniverse Multiverse. This world is filled with hundreds of movie characters, storylines, Heroes, Villains, love interests, and wars. For more information, please visit: www.4KUniverse.com

