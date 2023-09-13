Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'976 -0.1%  SPI 14'440 -0.1%  Dow 34'701 0.2%  DAX 15'654 -0.4%  Euro 0.9583 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'226 -0.4%  Gold 1'910 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'452 1.8%  Dollar 0.8925 0.1%  Öl 92.3 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk23159222Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Apple908440NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Nachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Darum hält sich der Euro stabil
Gebühren im Vergleich: Schweizer Anlage-Apps immer noch Nischenprodukte
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Justiz stellt Ermittlungen nach Kokainfund in Nespressofabrik vorerst ein
Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Kudelski Aktie [Symbol: KUD / Valor: 1226836]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.09.2023 17:45:08

4iG secures NAGRA to launch new multi-network, super-aggregated entertainment service to rapidly transform Hungarian market

Kudelski
1.63 CHF 2.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
4iG secures NAGRA to launch new multi-network, super-aggregated entertainment service to rapidly transform Hungarian market

13.09.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

 NAGRA integrates with 3SS, Sagemcom and XroadMedia to bring seamless content aggregation,
richer personalized entertainment experiences and new monetization opportunities to 4iG

 


Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA Sept. 13, 2023 NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of evolving content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced the leading Hungarian broadband and TV service provider 4iG, through its subsidiaries Vodafone Hungary, DIGI Hungary and Antenna Hungaria, selected NAGRA as its system integrator and solution partner to lead their migration to a feature-rich, next-generation multi-device TV service for its customers.

Leveraging both the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and NAGRA Security Services Platform, the solution features  technology partners, 3SS, Sagemcom and XroadMedia and allows for new monetization opportunities and richer, value-led propositions for 4iG by delivering personalized and advanced entertainment experiences for its current and future subscribers.

Vodafone Hungary, after having been successfully acquired by 4iG Group, became a member of a fast-growing ICT enterprise, that is in a phase of rapid transformation. NAGRA was a logical choice because as a next-gen IT and Telco provider, we needed a next generation TV platform solution, said Tamás Bányai, CEO of Vodafone Hungary.  We will make our migration seamless as we improve our service offerings and user experience, while making our operation future proof.

 

The NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform supports linear TV, catch-up and nPVR for channels across all 4iG networks, including cable, IPTV, and OTT.  The platform will enable 4iG to become a super aggregator across any combination of Live, SVOD, TVOD and, in the future, gaming, VR and other digital services.

The NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Security Services Platform will enable 4iG to secure multiple network types using a single content protection platform integrated with the 3SS 3Ready product platform to power all experiences across devices, customized to 4iG requirements. This will deliver an end-to-end secure service across TV and streaming devices.  The combination of OpenTV dynamic UX and XroadMedias personalization engine will enable 4iG to efficiently curate and deliver personalized experiences across all content types.

The multi-vendor solution includes existing set-top boxes alongside the latest Android TV set-top boxes from Sagemcom. Additional device support is also provided for Smart TVs, FireTV, AppleTV and other major mobile consumer devices.

Despite the turbulence currently faced by our industry, service providers, like 4iG, are securing their vision and capitalizing on the opportunities afforded by super-aggregation and associated innovation to deliver value-rich propositions to their consumers, said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and CMO at NAGRA.  4iG sought a long-term industry partner they can trust, and we are proud that NAGRA is that partner and brings its expertise, partnerships and solutions that are already proven to help our customers navigate the rapidly changing entertainment ecosystem.

To learn more and experience the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform at IBC in Amsterdam (15th 18th September), schedule a meeting with one of our experts.  Further detail about NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform can be found here.

 

 

About NAGRA
NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn

 

About 4iG Group

4iG Plc, a Hungarian majority-owned company based in Budapest, Hungary is the leading telecommunications and IT group in Hungary and the Western Balkans, and one of the leading companies in the knowledge-based, digital economy. The Budapest Stock Exchange listed company's fresh and innovative approach and its position as Hungary's leading IT systems integrator make the Group a leading residential and business service provider in the region's digital transformation. 4iG's dynamic expansion strategy has made it a dominant player in the Hungarian and Western Balkan telecoms markets. The Group is continuously expanding its services, expertise and portfolio to meet the changing needs and demands of the telecom and IT markets. The 4iG Group currently employs nearly 8,200 people. www.4iG.hu.

 

 

Media contact:
Christina Anderson
Senior Director, Communications
Kudelski Group
+41 792 322 964
+41 217 320 626
christina.anderson@nagra.com

 

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1725685

 
End of News EQS News Service

1725685  13.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725685&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Kudelski S.A. (I)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kudelski S.A. (I)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Mastercard 💳 & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:33 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:11 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh nach Kurszielerhöhung gesucht
08:48 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Mastercard & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
11.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'453.45 18.94 3YSSMU
Short 11'679.54 13.56 GNSSMU
Short 12'106.88 8.86 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'976.38 13.09.2023 17:31:22
Long 10'550.05 19.98 VYSSMU
Long 10'315.49 14.00 SSDMQU
Long 9'854.69 8.86 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Bitcoin sinkt zeitweise auf den tiefsten Stand seit Mitte Juni
Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
BP-Aktie in Rot: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt - Aral will Anzahl der Ladepunkte in Deutschland verzehnfachen
ABB-Aktie im Minus: ABB baut neuen Robotik-Campus in Schweden
Roche-Aktie verliert: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Nestlé startet neues Kaffeesystem in der Schweiz
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit