4D Molecular Therapeutics Aktie

17.11.2025 12:30:02

4DMT Appoints Kristian Humer As CFO

4D Molecular Therapeutics
10.78 USD 4.97%
(RTTNews) - 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT), a biotechnology company, Monday announced that it has appointed Kristian Humer as its new chief financial officer.

Humer will be replacing Uneek Mehra, who stepped down from his role in July this year.

Humer has more than two decades of experience spanning corporate finance, strategic operations and healthcare investment banking and was the Managing Director in Citi's Healthcare Investment Banking Group. He was also the finance chief of publicly traded companies including Foghorn Therapeutics, Inc. and Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

On Friday, FDMT shares closed at $10.79, up 4.96% on the Nasdaq.

