49th Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG Approves All Motions

The 49th Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG was held on March 25, 2024. 488 shareholders accepted the invitation from Belimo Group and gathered at the ENTRA event location in Rapperswil (Switzerland). Together with the Independent Voting Rights Representative, they represented the votes of 8,476,230 or 68.9% of the Company’s shares.

The shareholders approved all motions presented by the Board of Directors, including the decision to maintain the dividend at CHF 8.50 per share, to be distributed on April 2, 2024. The 2023 Report on Non-Financial Matters and the 2023 Remuneration Report were approved by consultative votes. The shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors for the 2023 financial year.

The shareholders approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of BELIMO Holding AG, which are mainly in response to revisions to the Swiss company law. Taking these amendments into account, the proposed maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors from January 1, 2024, to the 2024 Annual General Meeting, and from the 2024 Annual General Meeting to the 2025 Annual General Meeting, were approved. In addition, the proposed maximum remuneration of the Executive Committee for both the 2024 and the 2025 financial years was also approved.

All sitting members of the Board of Directors were re-elected to one-year terms of office. No new members were proposed for election to the Board. Patrick Burkhalter was confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Dr. Martin Zwyssig as the Deputy Chairman. The shareholders elected Sandra Emme (Lead), Urban Linsi, Ines Pöschel and Stefan Ranstrand, as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, to additional one-year terms of office.

Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, was confirmed as the Independent Voting Rights Representative and Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was re-elected to the office of External Auditor for a one-year term.

The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors and meters. In 2023, the Company reported sales of CHF 859 million and over 2,300 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

