23.05.2020 00:00:00

48North Sharpens Focus on Canadian Cannabis Market

Divestment from two U.S.-based assets positions 48North for renewed emphasis on high-quality Canadian products

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, 48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV:NRTH) ("48North" or the "Company"), announced two divestments that simplify the Company's portfolio with the aim of implementing 48North's previously outlined strategic decision to focus on the Canadian cannabis market.

48North Cannabis Corp. (CNW Group/48North Cannabis Corp.)

Specifically, 48North, through today's transactions will divest Rare Industries, Inc. ("Quill"), a U.S. multi-state vape technology brand and Sackville & Co. Merchandising Ltd. ("Sackville & Co.") a U.S.-based cannabis brand focused on cannabis accessories, to their previous ownership.

"Today's announcement is about taking a small step back in order to take a big step forward," said Charles Vennat, CEO, 48North. "In one of my first public statements as 48North's Chief Executive Officer I committed to focusing on our strengths: high-quality products, low-cost outdoor cultivation, and a brand that resonates with Canadian consumers. Today's update is a demonstration of that focus, positioning us to devote ourselves exclusively to the Canadian adult-use market in 2020."

This announcement comes on the heels of several partnerships and product launches in the Canadian market, including:

  • The launch of Ontario's first cannabis topical brand, Apothecanna (March 5);
  • The launch of 48North's first vaporizer products, Avitas, in Ontario retail stores across the province (March 26);
  • The signing of a supply agreement with PAX Labs (Canada) Inc. ("PAX Labs) to develop two brands of 48North cannabis vape products to meet different design and price needs (April 1);
  • The launch of 48North's first accessible dried flower brand in Quebec, Fleur du Jour (April 22) and;
  • The signing of a key supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart (May 7).

About 48North

48North Cannabis Corp. (TSXV: NRTH) is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on manufacturing high-quality products, building progressive and thought-provoking brands, and low-cost cultivation. 48North is developing formulations and manufacturing capabilities for its own proprietary products, as well as positioning itself to contract manufacture similar products for third parties. 48North operates Good:Farm, a 100-acre organic cannabis farm which produces organically-grown cannabis, securing a significant first-mover advantage in the production of low-cost, next-generation, extract-based cannabis products. In addition, 48North operates two indoor-licensed cannabis production sites in Ontario. 48North cultivates unique genetics at its wholly owned subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp. ("DelShen") and processes cannabis and manufactures next-generation cannabis products at Good & Green Corp. ("Good & Green"), both Licensed Producers under the Cannabis Act.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR filings for further details concerning the risks associated with the Company's business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition and/or results of operations.

SOURCE 48North Cannabis Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Marktstratege rät zum Aktienkauf: Hohes Angst-Level weist auf Unterbewertung hin
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Warten auf das Signal zur Teilverstaatlichung der Lufthansa
Credit Suisse & Co. greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen
"Fast wie ein Lauffeuer": Erfolg der Apple AirPods offenbar grösser als erhofft
easyJet nimmt im Juni wieder Flüge auf - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB