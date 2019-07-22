42Gears Secures Office 365 Apps With Enhanced Data Loss Prevention Features

BANGALORE, India, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a leading UEM solution provider, is now offering DLP features for Office 365 apps . With O365 being integrated into digital workspaces by leading global organizations, the company has added support for Microsoft Graph APIs for Intune into 42Gears UEM.

Office 365 apps are widely used by the modern, distributed workforce to access data in real time through a diverse set of devices. By supporting Graph APIs by Microsoft , 42Gears UEM now offers Intune application protection policies for Office 365 applications.

42Gears UEM, once integrated with existing O365 accounts, can help configure and deploy Intune Mobile Application Management (MAM) policies for data loss prevention and ensure access to O365 applications from all endpoints.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and COO - 42Gears, says, "Addition of DLP features will allow organizations to have more control over O365 apps, which directly translates into improved security. Now, IT admins will be able to apply MAM policies even without enrolling devices into 42Gears UEM - a very useful feature for organizations that have employees accessing O365 apps from multiple mobile devices."

Microsoft Graph APIs, an underlying search technology, exposes client libraries and REST APIs for accessing data on different Microsoft 365 services, including O365. Microsoft has made its Intune app protection Graph APIs available to help partners ensure better integration with its products. With the Intune MAM Graph APIs being publicly available, UEM providers can offer their customers granular level control over Office 365 apps.

Application-level features made available include disabling copying and pasting of content or allowing copying and pasting of data between select apps, password protecting app access, and encrypting app data using a common framework.

"Data security is the topmost concern for organizations today. And O365 holds a significant share of the enterprise app market. The ability to offer DLP features for O365 through Intune APIs is the next step towards improving security protocols. It's a great initiative by Microsoft and we are happy that this has helped raise the bar for security," added Prakash.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, wearables and VR devices. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com .

