13.08.2019

42Gears Named as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools 2019

FREMONT, California, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools 2019 for two years in a row.

42Gears has been transforming digital workspaces across verticals, helping companies to manage and secure their mobile devices, PCs, and many other types of endpoints. 42Gears UEM solution supports large-scale deployments and accords enterprises granular level control over business devices.

Endpoints such as POS machines, network printers and Bluetooth headphones - that don't run on standard operating systems, through an IoT gateway hosting an UEM agent, can also be managed with its Things Management Technology (TMT). The platform also supports Windows Autopilot and Microsoft Graph APIs for managing O365 applications through Intune MAM.

Read the report here.

"To be recognized as the sole Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools 2019, we believe that our approach helps companies to not only overcome the challenges that they are facing currently but also ensures they feel protected in the future as they deploy newer technologies," said Onkar Singh, Founder and CEO of 42Gears Mobility Systems. "Innovation is a way of life at 42Gears, a spirit that drives everything that we do, and a motivation to develop better products. We recently launched Things Management Technology that we hope will revolutionize the way businesses view endpoint management."

Earlier this year, 42Gears had also been recognized as the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools 

As organizations realize the need to make the shift from using a combination of CMT and EMM solutions to a comprehensive UEM tool, 42Gears is poised to make its mark with a user-centric platform that can now help manage 'not-so-smart' endpoints in addition to smartphones, desktops, laptops rugged handhelds and wearables.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, Chris Silva et al., 6 August 2019

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960070/Quadrant_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

42Gears Mobility Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/42Gears Mobility Systems)

Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street im Aufwind -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
