41 Florida Schools Receive 2018-2019 Designation for ADL'S No Place For Hate® Education Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 6, 2019 ADL's Florida Region announced that 41 Florida schools have received their designation as ADL 'No Place For Hate®' schools for the 2018–2019 school year.

The No Place For Hate® initiative engages students, staff, teachers, administrators, and their communities in projects that enhance the appreciation of diversity and foster harmony amongst diverse groups. The program, which now includes more than 1,600 schools nationwide, offers trainings and effective tools for creating respectful and inclusive school communities.

Space of Mind Schoolhouse in Delray Beach was recently designated as a No Place For Hate® school. "Space of Mind has embraced the ADL No Place for Hate® initiative's message of celebrating diversity. They have challenged their student bodies to create communities of allies," said ADL Florida Regional Director Sheri Zvi. "It is a privilege for ADL to acknowledge schools such as Space of Mind, which have actively chosen to make challenging stereotypes and standing up to bigotry a part of daily life."

"I began doing No Place For Hate® programs 6 years ago," said 16-year old Lucas Rochwerger, a junior at Space of Mind Schoolhouse in Delray Beach. "I've learned genuinely to respect everyone, just as they are. Honestly, that's really the only way that anyone can learn in peace – if everyone understands how to respect others and people aren't discriminated against."

Another student at Space of Mind, 17-year old Zach Hirsch, said, "I've been doing No Place For Hate for three years at Space of Mind. I find it very important that Space of Mind stresses No Place For Hate values of inclusivity and comradery… it's a very important mindset that makes students feel as if they're part of a truly non-hateful community."

The No Place for Hate® initiative provides K-12 students and their schools a model for combating intolerance, bullying and hatred, leading to long-term solutions to these issues in their communities. The campaign empowers schools to promote respect for individual and group differences while challenging prejudice, bigotry, name calling, and bullying.

NPFH schools receive their designation by:



Participating in one ADL education training program

Completing at least three anti-bias activities

Committing to the No Place For Hate® Promise or Signing a Resolution of Respect

Celebrating with a Designation Ceremony, in which the school will be named a No Place For Hate® school and receive a banner

ADL is a leading anti-hate organization. Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of anti-Semitism and bigotry, its timeless mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all. Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of hate with the same vigor and passion. ADL is the first call when acts of anti-Semitism occur. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online, ADL's ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate. More at http://www.adl.org.

