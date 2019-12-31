HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 years of serving the maritime industry, the 20th edition of Marintec China, concluded on a high note at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, from 3-6 December 2019 reaffirming its role as the most important event that bridges China and the World.

Figures Speak for Itself

Marintec China gathered 71,736 professional visitors from 100 countries and regions, a 10.2% growth compared to 2017. It welcomed 2,200 exhibiting companies from 30 countries and regions, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Poland, Russian Federation, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the United Kingdom, who showcased their novelties across 90,000 square meters venue, gathering the entire shipbuilding supply chain. These astonishing figures ascertained Marintec China leading position in the global maritime map.

"We are in the recovery state with the depressed global shipping market, where mergers and acquisitions are active and industrial concentrations will be further enhanced. Despite the challenges that the industry has been facing, we received compliments from exhibitors, visitors and other key stakeholders. The show floor was filled with positive vibes and building upon a good momentum." said Ms Stella Fung, Event Director, Informa Markets, "This edition, we are thrilled to have more cruise related suppliers at the fair, a total of 306 companies exhibited including first time participation from Fincantieri S.p.A. With demand growing at such a fast pace, it is proven that cruise marketing is paving its way to the East and launching Marintec Interiors is the right direction, providing the perfect platform for both established and new-to-market companies to capitalise on the huge opportunities available in the region."

The Ongoing Evolution

Marintec Interiors is the first event focusing on interior architecture and outfitting for the Asian industry. With the support from China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, China Merchants Industry Holdings Co Ltd, and Event Partners Herculan, MARIC, Mercy Ship, V Concept and Veranda, together created "Marintec Cruise", bringing a floating hotel to this year's Marintec China.

"This is a natural development for Marintec China, being one of the largest events in the global marine industry. With an expected fleet growth of some 30% over the next 5-7 years, the cruise segment will be expanding much more rapidly than any of the classic cargo shipping segments. This brings new players to the table, who wants in. Mr. Mark Lerche, Head of Danish Export – Marine, Danish Export Association, commented "Cruise tourist has also the biggest environmental footprint compared to others, therefore, we have to do this right. That is why we have to develop this industry together in respectful dialogue between all parties involved. And I am sure Marintec Interiors 2019 is a good place to start this important dialogue."

Wealth of Knowledge

Well attended by the industry's professionals was the Senior Maritime Forum, held at the Kerry Hotel on the occasion of Marintec China. A high-calibre speaker panel shared their expertise and insights on this year theme "Innovation, Intelligence, Fusion". As addressed in one of the Keynote speeches, "The most important thing we need to think about when we celebrate this 40th anniversary is the great technical challenge that lies ahead in the industry today in terms of digitalization. The car industry and aircraft industry are already well down this road and I think we have to apply the same sort of technology to shipbuilding." Dr Martin Stopford, President of Clarkson Research commented, "I think this will require very big shipbuilding groups with the resources to carry out research and development and so, the recent merger of CSSC and CSIC is a very well-timed development I would say, for taking this first step into the future of sophisticated merchant shipbuilding."

Forward Together

Mr. Michael Duck, Executive Vice President of Informa Markets said, "Passing the 40 years milestone, the coming years we look forward to developments in different aspects within our industry. Marine-related technologies are also constantly improving and innovating and smart shipping has become the development direction of maritime industry now and in the future. Marintec China will continue to be the catalyst for the maritime industry. We will build the future and progress forward together. See you all here again in two years' time." Marintec China will return to Shanghai in 7-10 December in 2021.

Organisers

Marintec China is organised and managed by Informa Markets and Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME).

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME)

Shanghai Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SSNAME) was founded on February 25, 1951 and has more than 5000 individual members and over 60 group members at the moment. The professional range of SSNAME covers academic and technical exchanging, exhibiting, science popularizing, editing, and publishing as well as scientific consulting in the field of naval architect and marine engineering.

SSNAME has established friendly cooperation with 14 overseas maritime engineering societies to promote bilateral and multilateral exchanges and cooperation. It's one of the Sponsors of Pan Asian Association of Maritime Engineering Society (PAAMES), and elected as the first president. SSNAME is also a member of World Maritime Technology Congress and hosted WMTC'18 which was held in December 2018.

As it always adheres to innovation and development, SSNAME has achieved great success in academic exchange, scientific popularization, editing and publishing, international intercourse and organization optimization over years of endeavor. It was awarded "National Advanced Civil Organization" by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, "Advanced Collective under China Association for Science and Technology" by the Ministry of Personnel and China Association for Science and Technology. In recent years, it has been awarded the title of "5A-level Social Organization" in the evaluation of the standard construction of social organizations organized by Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and Shanghai Association Administration Bureau.

After 70 years of development, SSNAME has now won a high reputation and shown an evident academic influence in the shipbuilding and offshore engineering industry.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

