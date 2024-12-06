Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
06.12.2024 17:21:27

40/2024·Trifork Group AG – Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Trifork
78.00 DKK -2.50%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 40 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 6 December 2024


Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by a person or entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares to Blackbird II ApS, a company 100% owned and controlled by Jørn Larsen
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 80.00
95,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

Aggregated volume: 95,000
Price: DKK 80.00
Total value: DKK 7,600,000.00
e)Date of the transaction5 December 2024
f)Place of the transactionOTC off-exchange



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBlackbird II ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely associated person to Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group AG
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810

b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from Jørn Larsen’s private shareholding
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 80.00
95,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

Aggregated volume: 95,000
Price: DKK 80.00
Total value: DKK 7,600,000.00
e)Date of the transaction5 December 2024
f)Place of the transactionOTC off-exchange


For more information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317


About Trifork Group

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.        

Attachment


